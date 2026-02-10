Volt Resources

ASX:VRC
PL
VLTRF

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of the Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania. It has also interest in three gold projects Kouroussa, Mandiana, and Konsolon in the richly mineralised Birimian Greenstone Belt in Guinea, West Africa. It operates in Corporate, Gold, and Graphite segments.
