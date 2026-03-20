Canterbury Resources Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver deposits in the southwest Pacific region, in particular in Australia, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Vanuatu. Its project holdings include Ekuti Range Project, Ipi River Project, Wamum Project, and Bismarck Project in PNG; Briggs Project and Mannersley Project in Australia; Malekula Project, and Espiritu Santo Project in Vanuatu. Geographically, it operates in Papua New Guinea and Australia.