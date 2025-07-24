Aluminum Corp of China Ltd is an aluminum producer. The Alumina segment consists of the mining and purchase of bauxite and other raw materials. The Primary aluminum segment consists of the procurement of alumina, supplemental materials, and electric power. Its Energy segment comprises the production and operation of energy products mainly coal mining. The Trading segment includes the trading of alumina primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products and Corporate and other operating segments. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China, as well as other countries. It generates a major part of its revenue from the Trading segment.