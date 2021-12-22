Gaming Investing News
Star Atlas , the AAA-quality next-gen gaming metaverse built on the Solana blockchain, today announced Animoca Brands has committed to purchasing over $3 million worth of Star Atlas NFT spaceships. The NFT spaceships sold to Animoca Brands are part of the Galactic Asset Offering . All revenue from asset sales during the GAO will be used to further the development of the Star Atlas metaverse. In-game assets ...

Star Atlas , the AAA-quality next-gen gaming metaverse built on the Solana blockchain, today announced Animoca Brands has committed to purchasing over $3 million worth of Star Atlas NFT spaceships.

The NFT spaceships sold to Animoca Brands are part of the Galactic Asset Offering (GAO). All revenue from asset sales during the GAO will be used to further the development of the Star Atlas metaverse. In-game assets purchased can be utilized immediately in the browser-based minigame, SCORE, that launched on December 16 . More in-game items can be purchased once other NFT drops are released, including several more spaceships dropping for the Shipmas initiative going on through December 26 th .

As players and investors continue to pour into the immersive intergalactic metaverse, Star Atlas has released a tool to enable the purchase of its full utility in-game NFT assets in bulk while keeping the same fair terms and conditions as individual players, reflecting its ethos of bringing power to the people . The bulk purchase inquiry tool is available as part of the Galactic Marketplace.

Star Atlas features immersive, photo-realistic graphics and is being hailed as the blockchain-based title most likely to grip a mainstream audience. This allows for an ideal partnership with Animoca Brands, a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.

Michael Wagner , co-founder and CEO of Star Atlas, commented: "We are placing a high level of consideration into every aspect of our economics and governance model. These spaceships will allow players to create value from their participation in the ecosystem. With the help of Animoca Brands' partnership, we hope to become a leader in the play-to-earn space by creating a metaverse with the opportunity for players to create real-world impact on their lives."

Star Atlas is striving to be the first blockchain game to deliver a AAA-grade cinematic-quality visual experience. The game's real-time graphics are powered by Unreal Engine 5's Nanite, which allows textural detail to be custom-designed down to the pixel. This will provide Star Atlas with an almost lifelike feel and introduce a level of gameplay fluidity not shared by other blockchain-based titles at present.

Yat Siu , the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "We are looking forward to using these hyper-realistic spaceships in the Star Atlas metaverse when it launches, and to capitalize on its promising in-game economy while we drive opportunities for collaboration and synergy with our products, partners, and the other companies in our investment portfolio."

Pablo Quiroga , co-founder and CRO of Star Atlas, added: "Inspiring collaborations are valuable when the community at large benefits from early visionary supporters like Animoca Brands. Web 3 encourages us to co-create The Metaverse and reminds us of one of our core values, the collective. Downstream distribution of in-game assets will be a cornerstone to the growth of Decentralized Autonomous Corporations (DACs) at Star Atlas."

Players in Star Atlas initially choose a character role, for example, in Transport or Construction, or as a Miner or Data Scanner, and so on, which shapes the nature of their in-game activities, and owning items they use in the game as NFTs. This includes everything from ships to equipment to character skins, and even their metaverse accommodation. Several game assets are already on sale at the game's marketplace, with asset prices ranging from $20 to over $1 million .

SCORE, a core gameplay feature focused on the management of deep space NFTs that earn players the in-game ATLAS currency, is available now. Interested players can join the fleet and learn more about SCORE here.

About Star Atlas

Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies.

Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol established a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership. To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships.

Join the Community

Twitter | Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Reddit | Facebook | LinkedIn | Tik Tok | Twitch | Telegram | Audius | Medium

Media contact:

Kevin McGrath
M Group Strategic Communications (For Star Atlas)
+1 646.859.5955
StarAtlasPR@mgroupsc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/star-atlas-receives-over-3-million-investment-from-animoca-brands-301449639.html

SOURCE Star Atlas

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

'Tis Always the Season for Givling: Trivia Game Awards More Than $1.2 Million in 2021

Givling the patented crowdfunding trivia game, does not limit giving to December, but instead has a year-long giving season. The company announced today that it has given over 500 awards this year, totaling more than $1.2 million in 2021. Givling's mission is to crowdfund large cash awards to help players pay down student loan and mortgage debt, but this year changed its game rules allowing award money to be used toward any financial need.

Givling's rule change left many families with a warm glow well ahead of the season. Givling player Taylor Caine ( Seattle, Washington ) was shocked to get the call from Givling COO Seth Beard announcing she was the lucky recipient of a $10,000 award and said, "This couldn't have come at a better time, as we have been struggling with debt for a while."

Keep reading... Show less

Mech Arena Brings New Faces to the Battlefield with Massive Pilot Feature Update

Plarium Global Ltd a developer and publisher of mobile and PC games with more than 400 million players worldwide, today announced a massive global update for its new 5 vs. 5 multiplayer mobile game - Mech Arena . Mech Arena introduces a pilot feature, bringing 12 distinctive characters and personalities to the battlefield that provide unique enhancements to players' mechs and gameplay.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.A) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with Sac & Fox Casino, located in Powhattan, Kansas, to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"), subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are delighted to be working with the Sac & Fox Casino. Kansas represents yet another new jurisdiction added to our growing roster of markets and customers as we continue our expansion into the regulated land-based casino market. Guests of Sac & Fox will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz™ ETG poker experience."

Keep reading... Show less

Gaming Innovation Group acquires Sportnco

"High quality, proven B2B sportsbook - doubling short- and long-term addressable market and geographic expansion"

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG" or the "Company") has today signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire the iGaming company Sportnco Gaming SAS ("Sportnco"). Sportnco is one of the leading platform providers of turnkey betting and gaming solutions for operators in regulated markets through its inhouse developed sportsbook and PAM. The combined company will enhance and strengthen GiG's position as one of the industry leading platforms and media providers with innovative and proprietary products and creating one of the largest and fastest growing providers in regulated iGaming with an unparalleled geographical footprint.

Keep reading... Show less

SPACE CRYPTO: PROMISING NFT GAME WITH TOP-TIER GRAPHICS

-

I. About Space Crypto

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz Electronic Tables

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz Electronic Tables

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). The Company announces it is conducting a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $975,000 (the or this "Financing") through the issuance of up to 6,500,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years. The warrants shall contain an acceleration provision, which may be triggered, once the Company's shares have traded at a price of $0.50 per common share for 15 (fifteen) consecutive trading days. Finder's fee may be payable in respect to the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The financing remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of Exchange approval

As part of the Financing an officer of the Company (the "Insider") has arranged to sell, from the Insider's personal holdings, up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at market price through the facilities of the Exchange (the "Swap"). The Insider intends to use 100% of the proceeds from the Swap to participate in the Financing.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×