Fintech Investing News
SoLa Impact a leading minority-led housing developer, today announced a $25 million investment from PayPal for its fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund.  The investment further scales SoLa's production of high-quality affordable housing in California's major urban markets. PayPal's investment in SoLa's Black Impact Fund is part of PayPal's $535 million commitment to advance racial economic equity and support ...

SoLa Impact a leading minority-led housing developer, today announced a $25 million investment from PayPal for its fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund.  The investment further scales SoLa's production of high-quality affordable housing in California's major urban markets. PayPal's investment in SoLa's Black Impact Fund is part of PayPal's $535 million commitment to advance racial economic equity and support Black and underserved communities.

"PayPal is uniquely positioned to create economic opportunity for underinvested communities. This investment will contribute to progress in closing the racial wealth gap and providing access to affordable housing in Black and brown neighborhoods," said Martin Muoto, Chief Executive Officer, SoLa Impact. "We are excited to add PayPal to our cohort of leading corporate investors with a strong commitment to driving long-term transformative change and addressing economic inequality in historically underserved communities."

SoLa Impact's model has been disrupting the affordable housing sector by leveraging private capital, instead of government funds, to meet the extremely high demand for high-quality affordable housing in California's urban markets. With more than a decade of demonstrated results in several of Los Angeles's lowest-income neighborhoods, SoLa Impact has taken a unique approach to social impact—combining access to affordable housing with access to education, capital, and ownership to uplift Black and Latinx communities.

"Our investment in SoLa Impact's Black Impact Fund is part of our ongoing focus on sustained engagement and progress in areas of economic equality and social justice," said Aaron Anderson, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, PayPal. "Affordable housing is key to building financial health and we are committed to doing our part to break the cycle of inequality by partnering with SoLa Impact, an organization that is creating high-quality affordable housing, while creating economic opportunities in historically overlooked communities."

The Black Impact Fund, SoLa Impact's fourth fund, is already deploying capital in Southern California as the state faces a desperate need to confront its homelessness epidemic. With an existing portfolio of over 1,500 housing units, SoLa Impact is currently in development on an additional 1,500 affordable housing units and plans to add another 4,000 units in California over the next two years making SoLa Impact one of the nation's largest Black-led developers and operators.

Beyond housing, SoLa Impact's extensive social programs provide practical solutions to addressing racial inequality by equipping tenants with vocational training, financial counseling, scholarships, and pathways to homeownership and self-sufficiency. SoLa recently opened the doors of its Technology & Entrepreneurship Center and announced a partnership with Riot Games to provide students with free education and training to inspire the next generation of Black and brown tech leaders and entrepreneurs.

About SoLa Impact
SoLa Impact is a family of real estate funds with a double bottom line strategy focused on preserving, rehabbing, and building high-quality affordable housing in Black and brown communities.  SoLa's proven track record leverages data-driven social impact strategies to deliver strong financial returns. SoLa Impact's fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund , is part of an initiative to invest over $1 billion in affordable and workforce housing and related social impact strategies across urban cities in California.

SoLa Impact was ranked as the 7th fastest-growing minority-led private company on Inc. Magazine's Inc500 list and was also recognized by Forbes Magazine and the Sorenson Impact Center as the leading urban Opportunity Zone fund in the country . SoLa Impact's funds have attracted a number of leading investors seeking yield while also committed to Diversity & Inclusion and delivering impact through ESG initiatives.

SoLa Impact Media Contact:

Black Impact Fund:

Karen Lewis
(323) 424-9400

Felicia Allen
felicia@solaimpact.com

karen@goingpublicpr.com


Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sola-impacts-black-impact-fund-receives-25-million-investment-from-paypal-to-address-racial-equity-through-affordable-housing-301463531.html

SOURCE SoLa Impact; PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal PYPL Fintech Investing
PYPL

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

Keep reading... Show less

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.

According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Keep reading... Show less

Mint Launches Bill Negotiation Feature to Help Customers Negotiate Bills and Curb Monthly Spending

Intuit's Mint partners with Billshark to offer users an easy way to negotiate bill and subscription costs, saving customers hundreds of dollars on their bills

Today, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced Bill Negotiation in Mint, which can help cut down users' monthly bill and subscription payments by hundreds of dollars. In partnership with ApexEdge's Billshark, Mint suggests areas where users could save on monthly payments, and then connects them with Billshark to negotiate rates on their behalf.

Keep reading... Show less

Newsweek Ranks FIS as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

Key facts:

  • FIS was selected for the annual ranking based on its corporate achievements in the three areas of ESG – environment, social and corporate governance.
  • Newsweek rankings are determined by ESG performance data and perceptions of 11,000 U.S. residents surveyed last year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list by Newsweek magazine.

Keep reading... Show less

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realmatters2022

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form accompanying their Notice of Meeting or the 8-character Appointee Identification Number, as applicable, in order to log on to the Meeting as "Shareholder" or "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, they will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

Keep reading... Show less

Real Matters to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 28, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its first quarter financial results via news release on Friday, January 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

Keep reading... Show less

Venmo Launches Gift-Wrapping Feature to Help its Community Celebrate Every Moment

- Today, Venmo introduced a new way for customers to gift money to friends and family for any occasion big or small through its new gift-wrapping feature. Beginning to roll out today, Venmo's latest feature gives customers access to eight unique and vibrant animated gift-wrap designs that can be added to a payment note.

Keep reading... Show less

FIS to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on February 15, 2022

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tues., Feb. 15, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×