Schwab Reports Record 4Q and Full Year 2025 Results

4Q Core Net New Assets Total $163.9 Billion; Full-Year Organic Growth of 5.1% 4Q Net Revenues Up 19% Year-Over-Year to a Record $6.3 Billion Quarterly GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.33, $1.39 Adjusted Up 38% versus 4Q24 The Charles Schwab Corporation reported net income for the fourth quarter totaling $2.5 billion, or $1.33 earnings per share. Excluding $127 million of pre-tax transaction-related costs, adjusted net ...

