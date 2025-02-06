Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Surface Outcrop Chip Channel Sample Results, Including 20.05 g/t, 13.08 g/t, 8.54 g/t and 6.67 g/t Gold From Recent Field Work at Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Resource Outlook 2025

World Nickel Outlook 2025

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lithium Investing

Rio Tinto, Eurodia Team Up for Argentina Lithium Extraction

French engineering firm Eurodia will supply the industrial extraction unit for Rio Tinto's Rincon lithium project in Argentina.

Glowing yellow battery.
da-kuk / iStock

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has selected French engineering firm Eurodia to supply the industrial extraction unit for its Argentine lithium subsidiary Rincon, which holds the Rincon lithium project.

Rio acquired the Rincon asset from Rincon Mining in March 2022. The property is located in the Lithium Triangle in Argentina’s Salta province, which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves.

According to an initial mineral resources and ore reserves report, released in December, Rincon's mineral resources, inclusive of ore reserves, stand at 1.54 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in the measured category, with 7.75 million tonnes in the indicated category and 2.29 million tonnes in the inferred category.

Eurodia is a global specialist in custom-designed, eco-efficient liquid purification processes. The company develops and implements innovative solutions for industries driving the eco-energy transition.

In a Monday (February 3) release announcing its deal with Rio Tinto, Eurodia said Rincon is "a breakthrough moment for lithium processing, proving that innovation and responsibility can come together to meet the demands of the future.”

Rincon has an expected annual capacity of 53,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate over a 40 year mine life, although Rio Tinto plans to expand production at the site to 60,000 tonnes per year.

“Eurodia’s contribution is central to this vision, delivering a tailored, high-performance industrial lithium extraction unit that maximizes lithium yield while minimizing environmental impact,” Eurodia said.

“The project combines precision engineering with process efficiency, ensuring that Rio Tinto’s lithium ambitions are realized with both economic and sustainability objectives in mind.”

Rincon is Rio Tinto's first commercial-scale lithium operation. The major miner announced a US$2.5 billion investment to expand the project this past December, and first lithium was produced at a starter plant the previous month.

A pilot battery-grade lithium carbonate plant is in development at the site and scheduled for completion in H1 2025.

On the exploration side, Rio Tinto is collaborating at Rincon with private company Fleet Space Technologies.

Rio Tinto will use ExoSphere, an exploration solution developed by Fleet Space, to create 3D subsurface maps of the reservoir, basement-depth and brine-influencing structures at Rincon's salt flat and nearby subvolcanic structures.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NYSE:RIO
lithium investinglithium stockslithium developmentlithium miningasx stockslse stocksnyse stocksargentinaLithium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Lithium

Ready to invest in lithium? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Lithium Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.