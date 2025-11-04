Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System
Called AC1, the battery storage system is projected to be the first of its kind in the world and deliver 20 percent more energy than regular batteries.
Australia is investing AU$25 million in Melbourne-based company Relectrify’s world-first battery storage system for longer, cheaper and high-powered batteries.
The funding is provided through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), building on its support for Relectrify in second-life EV battery applications announced in June 2024.
Relectrify is calling their innovation AC1, as it is expected to be the world’s first battery storage system.
Without an inverter, AC1 was designed to generate grid-ready AC power directly from battery cells. It is expected to cut costs, reduce battery degradation and assist in providing more reliable and affordable energy.
Up to 100 megawatt hours of AC1 systems will be deployed by Relectrify in three markets: commercial, industrial and small front-of-meter.
The company claims that it is the “world’s only adaptive (battery management system) that gives you full visibility, access and control over all the available energy, system performance and safety.”
It was also designed to be compact and less expensive to install and maintain than conventional battery energy storage systems.
“Home-grown battery innovation like this keeps Australia at the cutting edge of clean-energy technology and helps drive down costs for consumers,” commented Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.
AC1 is projected to deliver 20 percent more energy compared to standard batteries to create better investment returns for battery owners.
It will also include a knowledge-sharing program highlighting learnings from the energy sector and initiatives aimed at expanding renewable use and reinforcing grid resilience.
Besides ARENA’s funding, Relectrify has also been awarded AU$2.9 million in matched funding through the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Program.
This funding will go towards its market-proven cell-level control technology, CellSwitch, which will be utilised in heavy-duty e-mobility markets to power electric trucks, buses, and mining vehicles.
“The Industry Growth Program is helping Australian businesses turn their ideas into profitable products, ensuring more things are designed and made right here in Australia,” said Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres.
“By backing local businesses, the Albanese Labor Government is building economic resilience, securing local jobs, and bolstering Australia’s supply chains for a Future Made in Australia.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
