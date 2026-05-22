Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Contract

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. The cost of the campaign is $65,000 payable in quarterly payments. INN currently holds no securities in Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and INN will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's 2023 strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@argentinalithium.com
www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298517

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CCtsxv:litbattery metals investing
LIT:CC
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy

Discovery in the Lithium Triangle and Strategic Partnership with Global Automaker

Discovery in the Lithium Triangle and Strategic Partnership with Global Automaker Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration, effective May 29, 2026. Dr. Hampton has worked in lithium exploration since 2019, with experience spanning... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS), We are a project development and mineral exploration company advancing critical and precious mineral projects in Canada and Australia, including the world class Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report initial results from a helicopter-borne Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry ("FTMG") survey completed by... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States today under the symbol "LTAFF".With the addition of the OTCQB,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

Allegiance Gold: America’s Leading National Physical Precious Metals Dealer and Gold IRA Specialist

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

Trading Halt

Related News

gold investing

Allegiance Gold: America’s Leading National Physical Precious Metals Dealer and Gold IRA Specialist

precious metals investing

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

base metals investing

VVC Exploration Corporation Provides Regulatory Update and Clarifies a Previous Incorrect Statement about CYRB

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Cusi Project PEA

gold investing

Tether's Gold Rush: Stablecoins Modernizing Precious Metals Investment

gold investing

Jordan Rusche: My Gold Stock Strategy, Plus Unloved Commodities to Watch

lithium investing

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2026