- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Ramp Metals CEO Shares 2024 Drill Plans for Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan
“When we ran our geophysics, we discovered this magnetic eye structure with a beautiful EM conductor in the middle, which forms the eye. That was at near surface … It looked very similar to the Nova Bollinger Eye that was discovered by Mark Bennett,” said Ramp Metals CEO Jordan Black.
Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) CEO Jordan Black shared the company’s plans for drilling at the Rottenstone SW project to better understand the property’s subsurface geology. The firm has generated a high-definition magnetic map of the Rottenstone Eye, a structure similar to the Nova Eye, which was discovered by geologist Dr. Mark Bennett in Western Australia.
Black said Ramp Metals contacted Bennett and asked his thoughts about the Rottenstone Eye.
“He was surprised at the similarities between our project and his. So we've built this world-class advisory team, including (Bennett) himself to help mentor us through this discovery process," he said. In addition to Bennett, Ramp also brought in veteran geologists Scott McLean and Richard Murphy. McLean has undertaken significant work at the Sudbury Nickel Camp in Ontario
“We're a small team, but we have these great technical advisors on our team as well,” Black said.
The company plans to conduct an extensive ground geophysics program in the summer. The project is permitted for up to 2,000 meters of drilling, according to Black. Ramp plans to expand the drilling program to 5,000 or 10,000 meters to further define the resource under the surface.
The Rottenstone Eye is believed to be a major feeder chamber with conductive targets showing striking similarities to the geophysical response of the Nova-Bollinger deposit in Australia, which was discovered by Bennett and his team and later sold for AU$1.8 billion.
Watch the full interview with Ramp Metals CEO Jordan Black above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ramp Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Ramp Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ramp Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Ramp Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Ramp Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Nickel Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2394.85
|+18.08
|Silver
|29.07
|+0.61
|Copper
|4.31
|+0.06
|Oil
|85.99
|+0.40
|Heating Oil
|2.69
|+0.03
|Natural Gas
|1.76
|0.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.