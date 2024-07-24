Quimbaya Gold Set for Drilling at New Segovia Property in Colombia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

“The goal in mining and exploration, like a company like Quimbaya, is basically to define resources and reserves. But even better than that, it's to define it close to a big producer,” said Alexandre Boivin, president and CEO of Quimbaya Gold.

Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM,OTCQB:QIMGF)has begun exploration work and is now gearing up for a 3,000 meter drilling program at its newly acquired property in Segovia, Colombia, according to Alexandre Boivin, the company’s president and CEO.

The 2,000 hectare mining property, prospective for gold and silver, is near Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN) Segovia operations in Antioquia, Colombia. The region is well known for its high-grade gold veins, making the acquisition highly significant for Quimbaya’s growth trajectory.

“The goal in mining and exploration, like a company like Quimbaya, is basically to define resources and reserves. But even better than that, it's to define it close to a big producer because we can see already a proven project,” Boivin said.

Quimbaya has already begun advanced geochemical analysis, including soil sampling and MMI (mobile metal ion) technology. This is especially important in regions like Segovia, where the "more you go at depth, the more the high grade is," Boivin stated. This method aims to identify high-grade drill targets at depth, making the exploration process both efficient and effective.

The company has outlined a comprehensive drilling program featuring around 3,000 meters. "We're reviewing the targets and making sure we're getting some conversation or internal conversations to start drilling as soon as possible," Boivin noted.

Read the full interview with Alexandre Boivin above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM,OTCQB:QIMGF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Quimbaya Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Quimbaya Goldis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Quimbaya Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

QIM:CC
cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:qimgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
