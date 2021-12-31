Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement . Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow ...

PTU:CA