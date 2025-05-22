Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported the completion of its initial drill program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The first-pass program, which included 1,264 metres of diamond drilling across three holes, was conducted to test newly identified electromagnetic (EM) conductors along the Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor. The drill program provided a critical step in defining high-priority uranium exploration targets associated with the Groomes Lake conductive features.

The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV project.

Highlights

  • 1,264 metres of drilling completed in three holes across all three Groomes Lake EM conductors
  • Geological evidence suggests the Groomes Lake Corridor is a component of the regional-scale Beatty River Fault (Figure 2)
  • All three drill holes intersected graphitic shear zones and complex structural features
  • The central EM conductor hosts the strongest structural deformation, possibly representing a critical fluid pathway for uranium mobilization and precipitation
  • The top priority Groomes Lake exploration target is the Central EM conductor where it intersects the unconformity

"The drill program was designed to give us a first look into a geologically complex and previously untested portion of the Smart Lake JV project," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "With last year's ground EM survey results and our current drilling, we've made meaningful progress in understanding the project's geologic setting as we continue to advance exploration."

Program Summary and Outcomes

The 2025 Smart Lake JV uranium exploration program marked the first pass drill test of the Groomes Lake Corridor. Drill hole SMT25-13 intersected multiple graphitic shear zones and structural complexities, particularly along the central EM conductor, which appears to be the primary structural feature. Drill and geophysical results indicate the northern portion of the Smart Lake project contains a NE-trending structural zone that is different from the NNW-trending structures that were previously drill-tested to the south.

Following completion of the Groomes Lake drill program, the joint venture's technical and management committees reviewed these initial results. Although uranium mineralization was not intersected in the three 2025 holes, the evidence of strong shear zone development along the Central EM conductor suggests it may have influenced the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Testing of the Groomes Lake Central EM conductor at the unconformity is now considered a top priority exploration target at Smart Lake.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_002.jpg

Figure 1: Graphitic shear zone in drill hole SMT25-13 with lower interval of silicified and brecciated rock

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_002full.jpg

Next Steps

The joint venture is currently reviewing potential follow-up strategies, including additional ground fixed-loop EM surveying within the central portion of the project covering the NNW-trending airborne EM conductors. Potential follow-up drilling would include the Groomes Lake unconformity target, the new geophysical grid and select historic ground EM results.

Broader Exploration Outlook

Smart Lake is one of several high-priority projects Purepoint is advancing in the Athabasca Basin. The Company's 50/50 Joint Venture with IsoEnergy is currently preparing for a 5,400-metre drill program at the Dorado Project, located along the Larocque Trend and adjacent to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit. Through strategic partnerships and a disciplined exploration approach, Purepoint continues to position itself for discovery in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_003.jpg
Figure 2: Smart Lake JV Project - Regional Magnetics (Tilt Derivative) Showing Interpreted Geological Relationship with Beatty River Fault and Shea Creek Uranium Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_004.jpg
Figure 3: Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor - Geologic Interpretation at Unconformity (300 m asl)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_005.jpg
Figure 4: Smart Lake Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_005full.jpg

About Smart Lake

The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine site and 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake JV Project (Figure 2). The property spans 9,860 hectares within the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for hosting the world's highest-grade uranium deposits.

Initial exploration at Smart Lake established the presence of graphitic shear zones, hydrothermal alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The favourable geological indicators, combined with its strategic location and extensive geophysical data, position Smart Lake for uranium exploration success.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of the Company's planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252952

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Backed by Industry Leaders. Built for Large-Scale Exploration

Purepoint Uranium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,347,826 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $1,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the upcoming summer uranium drill program at its Dorado Project, part of the Purepoint-IsoEnergy Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin. Drilling is scheduled to commence on or about May 26, 2025.

The Dorado Project covers over 150 kilometres of discreet electromagnetic (EM) conductors that lie within the Dorado Graphitic Domain-a structurally controlled package of conductive, graphite-rich rocks (Figure 1). The Dorado Domain encompasses the northeastern extension of the Larocque Trend, a highly prospective structural corridor that hosts multiple high-grade uranium deposits and occurrences, including IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit-recognized as the world's highest-grade published indicated uranium resource, with 48.6 million pounds at 34.5% U₃O₈ (https://www.isoenergy.ca/featured-project/). At Dorado, these graphitic rocks bifurcate and wrap around a granitic dome that is considered an important component in the original plumbing system that once directed the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Q2 Corporate Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Provides Q2 Corporate Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") provided its Q2 corporate update on exploration activities across its portfolio of uranium projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. This exploration update highlights the continued advancement of multiple high-priority targets as Purepoint executes on its 2025 exploration strategy alongside industry-leading joint venture partners.

Smart Lake Joint Venture (Cameco/Purepoint)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Commences Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor, Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Commences Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor, Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a first-pass drill program along the high-priority Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at the Smart Lake Joint Venture (JV) project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The program will include four drill holes, totalling approximately 1,400 metres, to test the conductive belt of rocks refined by the 2024 ground electromagnetic (EM) survey.

The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced initial results of its recently completed airborne FALCON gravity survey across the 81,817-hectare Tabbernor Project, located near the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

"The results of our FALCON gravity survey have provided a critical next step in refining priority targets at Tabbernor." said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We have now outlined three key areas showing favourable geology, complex structural features and potential hydrothermal alteration - strong indicators of uranium mineralization. Our next phase of work will focus on further refining these targets in preparation for drilling."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured drill contractors and scheduled a start date of June 1 st 2025 for the previously announced drill programs to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project (the " Project ").  As reported on May 14, 2025 Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.) has planned a two-phase drilling campaign. The first phase will focus on infill drilling at the Ivana deposit, while the subsequent second phase will test satellite targets.  The entire campaign is expected to last approximately five months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports Shallow Uranium Results from Summer 2024 Drill Program

Baselode Reports Shallow Uranium Results from Summer 2024 Drill Program

  • Six drill holes expand shallow uranium mineralization footprint in Pod 1 (i.e., within 50 metres from surface), eleven drill holes confirmed uranium starting within 100 metres from surface in three Pods
  • Shallow uranium mineralization updip of Pod 7 remains largely untested and requires further follow-up drilling

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to release uranium ("U3O8") assay results from all 28 drill holes of the 2024 drill program on the ACKIO prospect area ("ACKIO") in the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're especially encouraged with 6 drill holes intersecting uranium within 50 m from surface and 11 drill holes within 100 m from surface. These shallow mineralization results continue to demonstrate ACKIO's unique advantage in the Basin area with easily accessible, near-surface uranium. Last year's summer drill program successfully defined more shallow uranium mineralization to the north and south of our shallowest uranium zone, Pod 1. Uranium at the overburden-bedrock contact still remains open to the south and north.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEO Appointment

CEO Appointment

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced CEO Appointment

Download the PDF here.

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Download the PDF here.

Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the 2025 drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. The drill program is being planned and executed by Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×