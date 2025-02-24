Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced initial results of its recently completed airborne FALCON gravity survey across the 81,817-hectare Tabbernor Project, located near the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

"The results of our FALCON gravity survey have provided a critical next step in refining priority targets at Tabbernor." said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We have now outlined three key areas showing favourable geology, complex structural features and potential hydrothermal alteration - strong indicators of uranium mineralization. Our next phase of work will focus on further refining these targets in preparation for drilling."

Highlights

  • 7,549 line-kilometre, airborne FALCON gravity and magnetic completed by Xcalibur Smart Mapping;

  • Three high-priority exploration zones identified, each displaying gravity low anomalies, suggesting potential hydrothermal alteration and uranium-bearing structures; and

  • Follow-up prospecting and soil geochemistry programs planned for summer 2024 to further define drill targets.

  • Previous airborne electromagnetic surveys over the Tabbernor project have outlined over 70 kilometres of EM conductors reinforcing the project's potential.

Recent airborne electromagnetic surveys at the Tabbernor project have now defined over seventy (70) kilometres of EM conductors reinforcing the project's potential to host large-scale uranium mineralization. The Central Conductive Trend, stretching 57 kilometres, has emerged as the primary exploration target. Results from the FALCON gravity and magnetic survey (Figure 1) indicate that these centrally located conductive rocks mark a key geological transition zone shifting from granitic rocks in the south to sedimentary rocks towards the north - a setting known to be favourable for uranium disposition.

The project area is structurally controlled by the Tabbernor Fault System, a deep-seated, regionally significant fault network linked to several uranium deposits to the north. The 2024 FALCON gravity survey has significantly enhanced the structural interpretation, identifying previously unrecognized faulting that could control uranium deposition.

Exploration efforts are now focused on three priority exploration target areas where airborne gravity data has identified low-density anomalies, potentially indication hydrothermal alteration - a key indicator of uranium mineralization. Summer 2025 exploration plans include prospecting, boulder sampling and soil geochemistry with results guiding follow-up ground geophysics and diamond drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/241939_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Enhanced Vertical Gravity Results from 2024 Airborne FALCON Gravity Survey over the Tabbernor Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/241939_figure1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/241939_904c8413b4b8689c_008.jpg

Figure 2: Location of the Tabbernor Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/241939_904c8413b4b8689c_008full.jpg

Tabbernor Project

The 100% owned Tabbernor Project is strategically positioned along three major trends of the Tabbernor Fault System, a deep seated, 1,500-kilometre crustal shear system that runs north through the Athabasca Basin. The system not only hosts over 80 historic mines and gold occurrences but also crosscuts the Basin's mine trend aligning itself with 8 of the Basin's largest uranium discoveries.

The Tabbernor project is roughly 40 kilometres south of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit (Figure 2) and is comprised of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 81,817 hectares. The original three north-south claim groups that covered Tabbernor structures have now been expanded to include a strong east-northeast trending corridor of conductive rocks further enhancing the project's exploration potential.

Purepoint's current focus is the 57-kilometre graphitic corridor that cuts through the project, specifically, areas with gravity low responses and showing evidence of structural complexity. Notably, recent drilling on an adjacent property intersected significant mineralization associated with the central Tabbernor graphitic structure (see CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. press release, September 27, 2023).

Tabbernor Fault System

The Tabbernor Fault System (TFS) is a wide, >1,500 kilometre geophysical, topographic, and geological structural zone that trends approximately northward along Saskatchewan's eastern boundary. Purepoint's research has shown that although none of the province's currently known uranium deposits have been linked to the north-south trending TFS, localized shear zones hosting uranium mineralization may have an associated north-south structural component.

Reactivation of the TFS may have coincided with the age of formation of large uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin (Davies, 1998). Davies also concluded that structural similarities between the TFS and mineralized areas suggest that the fault system may have had a control on the location of mineralization. More specifically, he considered that several deposits, such as the Sue, Midwest, Dawn Lake and Rabbit Lake all demonstrate a north-south control and strong Tabbernor-like characteristics.

Reference:

Davies, J.R. (1998): The origin, structural style, and reactivation history of the Tabbernor fault zone, Saskatchewan, Canada; Master's thesis, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, 105p.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241939

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

