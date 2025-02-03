Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Purepoint Announces Results of Foran-Funded Airborne Survey at Denare West, on Trend with McIlvenna Bay Project

Purepoint Announces Results of Foran-Funded Airborne Survey at Denare West, on Trend with McIlvenna Bay Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the completion of an airborne electromagnetic survey across the Denare West Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) project, approximately 9 kilometres southeast of Foran's McIlvenna Bay Cu-Zn-Au deposit, in the Hanson Lake area of eastern Saskatchewan. Foran Mining Corp. is the operator of the Denare West project under a 2023 Option Agreement with Purepoint.

Highlights

  • An airborne electromagnetic survey, VTEM Max, was flown over the Denare West project by Foran Mining to best prioritize exploration target areas;

  • The Denare West project is operated by Foran Mining under a $19 million option agreement with Purepoint;

  • The Hanson Lake and McIlvenna Bay deposits are located along a conductive belt of rocks shown to extend onto the Denare West project (Figure 1): and

  • Modeling of the VTEM Max survey results will be conducted by Foran Mining before integration with other exploration (geological, geophysical and geochemical) datasets (Foran PR, Sep 19, 2024).

"The completion of this airborne survey marks another step forward in advancing the Denare West project," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "Our partnership with Foran reflects our commitment to leveraging strong industry relationships to drive exploration forward. With Foran funding and operating the program, we're ensuring that Denare West benefits from top-tier exploration while maintaining exposure to a potential new discovery in one of Canada's most promising VMS districts."

Foran Mining announced the airborne electromagnetic survey (VTEMTM Max) over the Denare West property last Summer (Foran PR, Sep 19, 2024). Electromagnetic (EM) data is the primary targeting tool for base metals and measures the electrical conductivity of rocks. The initial results of the VTEM Max survey are provided as Tau, a calculated decay time constant (Figure 1), with the red and yellow colours highlighting prospective conductive rocks. The location of the historical EM conductors, also shown in Figure 1, will now be refined using the high-resolution VTEM Max results.

The Denare West Project, staked by Purepoint in 2018, encompasses 10 claims covering an area of 21,066 hectares (Figure 2). Strategically located adjacent to and on trend with Foran's McIlvenna Bay deposit, the largest undeveloped VMS deposit along the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, McIlvenna Bay has indicated resources of 39Mt grading at 2.04% copper equivalent (Foran's Technical Report dated November 25, 2021).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/239330_d584903eb4c5e940_002.jpg

Figure 1: Calculated Time Constant (Tau) of Denare West Project from Recent Airborne Electromagnetic Survey and Historical EM Conductors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/239330_d584903eb4c5e940_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/239330_d584903eb4c5e940_003.jpg

Figure 2: Denare West Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/239330_d584903eb4c5e940_003full.jpg

Denare West Project

The Denare West VMS project is located in east-central Saskatchewan, roughly 55 kilometres west-southwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is comprised of 10 claims covering an area of 21,066 hectares in the Hanson Lake area. Provincial highway # 106 provides access to the McIlvenna Bay site road and historic drill trails from the site provide access to the western side of the Denare West project.

VMS deposits are formed on the ocean floor through vents that discharge metal-rich hydrothermal fluids. These polymetallic deposits commonly occur in clusters that form a VMS camp such as Flin Flon. The McIlvenna Bay deposit being advanced by Foran Mining (Figure 1) is located 9 kilometres NW from the Denare West project and has indicated resources of 39Mt grading at 2.04% copper equivalent (https://foranmining.com/projects/mcilvenna-bay-project/). The Balsam and Thunder VMS Zones are thought to be hosted by the same favourable geologic horizon as the McIlvenna Bay and Hansen Lake deposits.

On November 20, 2023, Purepoint entered into an option agreement with Foran Mining for the Denare West Project. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Foran may earn up to 100% interest in the Property through a staged process. The First Earn-in Option allows Foran to acquire 51% interest by spending $3 million on exploration over four years. The Second Earn-In Option grants an additional 29% interest with a further $3 million in expenditures over two years. To acquire the final 20%, Foran must pay $10 million to Purepoint and grant a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, which can be repurchased in stages for $3 million over time. If Foran elects not to acquire the remaining interest, the parties will form a joint venture, with Foran funding operations until completing a pre-feasibility study.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS (referred to as VMS in the intro, best to stay consistent) project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239330

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the commencement of their 2025 exploration program, supported by a $5,000,000 budget for the newly formed 5050 joint venture ("Joint Venture").

The Joint Venture spans over 98,000 hectares and consolidates 10 high-valued uranium projects into three distinctive areas in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin: the Dorado Project, the Aurora Project and the Celeste Block (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Project Update

Purepoint Uranium Project Update

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a brief update on the progress of its exploration activities across its portfolio of projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. The exploration update is intended to keep stakeholders informed of ongoing work and upcoming plans as we advance our strategic initiatives.

Smart Lake Joint Venture (Cameco/Purepoint)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Complete Joint Venture

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Complete Joint Venture

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the successful implementation of their previously announced joint venture (the "Joint Venture") (see press release dated October 22, 2024), consolidating 10 uranium projects spanning over 98,000 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1). This strategic collaboration strengthens both companies' efforts to advance high-potential uranium assets in one of the world's premier uranium-producing regions.

The joint venture establishes an initial ownership structure of 60% by IsoEnergy and 40% by Purepoint, with the option to adjust to a 50/50 split through the exercise of put/call options (the "Put/Call Option") pursuant to which 10% of IsoEnergy's initial participation interest may be transferred to Purepoint in exchange for 4,000,000 common shares of Purepoint (the "PTU Shares"). The Put/Call Option is exercisable within six months of the Joint Venture's formation, with the exercise of one option resulting in the expiry of the other. Following completion of the Put/Call Option period, IsoEnergy will hold a further option to purchase an additional 1% interest from Purepoint for $2 million, giving IsoEnergy a 51% participation interest and Purepoint a 49% participation interest. This option expires on the earlier of February 28, 2026, or 60 days after a material uranium discovery. The ownership interests of each company are subject to standard dilution, with any participation interest that is reduced to 10% or less being automatically exchanged for a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Joint Venture properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of eight high-priority exploration targets following the completion of two advanced airborne geophysical surveys at its 100% owned Russell South project, located in the Athabasca Basin, SK, Canada. The new exploration targets have been refined to focus on conductive areas associated with potential hydrothermal alteration and favorable structures, bolstering the project's potential for significant uranium discovery.

Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint, noted, "The airborne geophysical results have refined our existing targets and highlighted new prospective areas, thereby enhancing the project's potential for hosting uranium mineralization. Russell South is favourably situated along the Athabasca Basin's southeast edge, and we've scheduled an airborne tri-axial magnetic survey this Spring to better locate primary structures within our priority target areas for drill testing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium and Cameco Approve 2025 Drill Program for Smart Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium and Cameco Approve 2025 Drill Program for Smart Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a $1.2 million drilling program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture (JV) Project, marking a significant return to this highly prospective project within the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Smart Lake JV, jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%), exemplifies Purepoint's strategy of advancing high-potential projects through partnerships with industry leaders. As operator of the joint venture, Purepoint continues to provide its proven exploration expertise while leveraging Cameco's technical support and financial resources. Our JV relationships enable efficient and well-supported exploration while preserving Purepoint's strong financial position and offering a clear path to potential development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Mobilization underway for a drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This joint venture is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J ) (the " Company ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (" NWA ") Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This JV is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Reprocessing of historical EM data has added greater targeting certainty and will help augment a planned winter 2025 drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTC: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and reprocessing of historical EM geophysical surveys to optimize the upcoming drill program on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Diamond drilling and geophysical surveys are planned this winter, pending the completion of ongoing community engagement and final government approvals. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the discovery of two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). Drill testing of regional targets on the Project encountered mineralization at the newly discovered Outpost and Trail Dust Zones, including 0.082% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 6.5 feet for a total hole Grade Thickness ("GT") of 0.532. In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield. Follow up delineation drilling of these two new zones is planned for May 2025 . In addition, Nuclear Fuels announces the Company has been added to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

×