Resource News Investing News
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has entered into an engagement agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. pursuant to which Red Cloud will act as lead agent and bookrunner to sell up to 17,858,000 flow-through units of the company at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit on a fully marketed, private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds up to C$2,500,120 . Each FT Unit shall comprise one flow-through common share of the ...

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") has entered into an engagement agreement (the "Engagement Agreement") with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") pursuant to which Red Cloud will act as lead agent and bookrunner to sell up to 17,858,000 flow-through units of the company ("FT Units") at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit (the "Offering Price") on a fully marketed, private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds up to C$2,500,120 (the "Offering"). Each FT Unit shall comprise one flow-through common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and one warrant. Each warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Pursuant to the Engagement Agreement, the Company has granted Red Cloud an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to 7,143,000 FT Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,000,020.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay to Red Cloud and any other agents facilitating the Offering (collectively, the "Agents") a cash commission equal to 6 % of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issue to the Agents non-transferrable compensation warrants to purchase in aggregate that number of common shares of the Company (each, an "Agent's Warrant Share") which is equal to 6 % of the number of the FT Units sold under the Offering at a price of C$0.14 per share for a term of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised from the sale of FT Units will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in Subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 4, 2022 or such other date as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company and Red Cloud (the "Closing Date"). The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the listing of the FT Shares, Warrant Shares and the Agent's Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Resale of the securities of the Company distributed under the Offering will be restricted, including a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the Closing Date.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116613

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium TSXV:PTU Uranium Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium

Purepoint Uranium

Overview

Often regarded as the of the world, the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan presents exceptional discovery and exploration opportunities for companies looking to enter the thriving uranium market.

According to leading strategists, uranium is still one of the best-performing commodities in the resource industry, despite a year of disruptions from COVID-19. With new reactors continually coming online to meet demand and a limited number of suppliers to fill it, looking to high-valued mining jurisdictions for uranium is one of the best strategies for companies trying to get ahead of the crowd.

Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) has been a major player in the Athabasca Basin for some time now, actively acquiring and operating an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects including its flagship Hook Lake project and Red Willow, Smart Lake, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville and the Tabbernor Block projects.

Purepoint Uranium’s flagship project, Hook Lake, is a joint venture with two of the largest uranium mining majors in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada. Purepoint Uranium holds a 21 percent ownership of Hook Lake and acts as the operator of the joint venture.

The company has another high-value joint venture with its partner Cameco Corporation in its Smart Lake project where Purepoint Uranium, as operator, holds a 27 percent ownership.

Outside its joint venture projects with the world’s largest uranium suppliers, Purepoint holds another 10 projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin, all of which are 100% owned with clearly defined uranium bearing targets that have been safely maintained in order to maximize their value in anticipation of the current uranium price revival.

As we now enter the beginning of an exciting bull rally in uranium, Purepoint is emerging as the pre-eminent uranium explorer in the world’s richest uranium district.  The company is fully funded and with an aggressive exploration program currently underway.

With a strategic financial positioning and a market capitalization of approximatelyC$50 million, Purepoint’s strong capital poise the company for exceptional and deliberated positioning for uranium’s revival.

Purepoint’s leadership team is comprised of an independent, highly qualified group of experts with deep provincial and regulatory ties, as well as decades of experience in the Athabasca Basin. Together, their expertise in mining, finance and exploration prime the company for exceptional growth and uranium discovery potential.

Purepoint’s Company Highlights

  • Purepoint has the most advanced exploration portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, the world’s richest uranium region
  • Two  high-value partnerships with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Together, they have joint ventures on the Hook Lake project and Smart Lake project.
  • The company also operates a pipeline of ten, 100-percent owned, highly prospective uranium projects in Eastern Athabasca Basin, including the Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville Lake and the Tabbernor Block properties.
  • A fully funded aggressive exploration program is currently underway
  • The company has a world-class leadership and management team with unparalleled experience in uranium mining and exploration expertise.

Purepoint Uranium Group’s Key Projects

Hook Lake Project

The Hook Lake property is located within the Patterson Uranium district and consists of nine claims totalling 28,598 hectares. The project is jointly owned by Cameco, Orano Canada and Purepoint Uranium. Operated by Purepoint since 2007, the project has seen significant discoveries and exploration campaigns.

A highlighted discovery on the property includes the Spitfire high-grade discovery which revealed 53.3 percent uranium oxides over 1.3 meters, including a 10-meter interval of 10.3 percent uranium mineralization measurements. Currently, three prospective structural “corridors” have been defined on the property, each of which consists of multiple EM conductors confirmed by drilling.

The 2021 program on the property saw a total of 2,556 meters of drilling and positive measurements that still require pending geochemical and assaying results for final interpretation.

Smart Lake Project

The Smart Lake property includes two claims across 9,860 hectares situated in the southwestern portion of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 kilometers south of the former Cluff Lake mine. As the project’s operator, Purepoint holds 27 percent ownership of Smart Lake in a joint venture with Cameco Corporation.

Aeromagnetic and electromagnetic patterns at Smart Lake reflect an extension of the patterns underlying the Shea Creek deposits. Uranium grades have revealed grades upwards of 58.3 percent uranium over 3.5 meters near the north point of the property. Exploration by Purepoint and Cameco has firmly established the presence of uranium mineralization, hydrothermal alteration and the location of several basement electromagnetic conductors, which have yet to be drilled.

Purepoint remains excited to continue exploring this element-rich property and tap into underexplored targets across Smart Lake.

Red Willow Project

The 100-percent owned Red Willow property consists of 17 mineral claims across a total area of 40,116 hectares on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan. The property is located close to several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.’s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometers to the southwest and Cameco’s Eagle Point mine that is approximately ten kilometers due south. Red Willow could see similar mining feats as these established assets.

Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint at Red Willow have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics and gravity. A total of twenty-one conductive zones have been identified as priority exploration targets, which Purepoint remains excited to explore.

The 2021 Red Willow drill program returned uranium values (0.012% U3O8 over 5.5 metres and an additional 0.06% U3O8 over 0.4 metres from drill hole GEN21-05) and will be followed up in 2022.

Turnor Lake Project

The Turnor Lake project is a 100-percent owned asset that consists of four claims totalling 9,705 hectares on the eastern side of Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The property includes four defined exploration areas: the Serin Conductor, the Laysan zone, the Turnor Lake zone and the Turaco zone.

The Serein Conductor lies within the La Rocque corridor and hosts several major prospects including Cameco Corp’s La Rocque showing and IsoEnergy Ltd.’s Hurricane zone, which reported results of 38.8 percent uranium over 7.5 meters. Purepoint has already conducted extensive geophysical programs to outline approximately 34 kilometers of conductors throughout the Turnor Lake project. The company intends to continue to explore this asset through technological modelling, targeting and geochemical discovery.

Purepoint Uranium Group’s Management Team

Chris Frostad – BBA, CA, CPA, President & CEO

Chris Frostad is a founding partner bringing over 40 years of expertise to his position as president and CEO. He led Public Companies in both the technology and mining & metals industries.

Throughout his career, Frostad has been instrumental in the development and building of a variety of high growth, early-stage, public and private companies.

Before Purepoint, he held numerous senior positions in the technology industry including CEO in Residence of a Toronto-based Venture Capital firm. Frostad is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Professional Accountant who began his career in International Taxation with Deloitte.

Scott Frostad – BSc, MASc, P.Geo, VP of Exploration

Scott Frostad’s experience in the mining industry throughout Canada spans over three decades. He brings to his position as VP of Exploration a background in mineral exploration with renowned mining companies such as Lac Minerals, Teck and Placer Dome. Most recently, he was the environmental specialist for Cogema Resources Inc. and managed environmental issues at both the Cluff Lake and McClean Lake Uranium Mines in Northern Saskatchewan.

Frostad is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario with a B.Sc. in Geology and holds an M.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia. He is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.

Ram Ramachandran – BA, CA, CPA, CFO

Before his position as CFO with Purepoint, Ram Ramachandran brings an 11-year tenure as deputy director and associate chief accountant with the Ontario Securities Commission. Most recently, Ramachandran provided advisory services in the area of litigation/compliance to numerous companies. To his credit, Ramachandran conceived, developed and launched the Canadian Securities Reporting Advisor – an online compliance tool for public companies.

Linda Tong – B.Sc., GIS Specialist

Linda Tong has been Purepoint Uranium’s GIS Specialist since January 2006. She has over 20 years of experience in GIS application, GIS development and computer programming.

Tong is a graduate of Wuhan University with a B.Sc. in Computer Science & Application.

Jeanny So – Corporate Communications

Jeanny So has over 20 years of experience in operations, investor relations, sales & marketing in the financial industry and has executed corporate communication programs for several private and publicly-listed companies.

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that its common shares are now eligible for settlements through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

"This eligibility will simplify the electronic settlement for US based investors and enhance the ability of these investors to participate in the Company's progress as uranium prices rapidly move towards incentive levels," said Chris Frostad, Purepoint's President & CEO. "This access helps increase the liquidity of our shares and expand our presence in the US capital markets."

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins the 2022 Season Returning Over 33,000 CPS From Initial Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Purepoint Uranium Begins the 2022 Season Returning Over 33,000 CPS From Initial Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today, preliminary results from its current drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. Ongoing drilling is tracking and defining a uranium bearing hydrothermal system at the Osprey Zone highlighted by diamond drill hole OSP22-06 that returned 4.0 metres averaging 5,800 counts per second ("CPS") with a peak of 33,070 CPS.

"The high levels of radioactivity in these initial drill holes are very similar to the mineralized setting we experienced near the Spitfire deposit at the Hook Lake JV Project and may demonstrate a system of widespread uranium mineralization," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "This open, untested trend continues for approximately two kilometres to the north and one-half kilometre to the south giving us plenty of drilling to complete before the season ends."

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium to Provide Drill Program Update at the Red Cloud 2022 Annual Mining Showcase

Purepoint Uranium to Provide Drill Program Update at the Red Cloud 2022 Annual Mining Showcase

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") will be presenting at Red Cloud's Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase that will be held virtually from March 2 - 4, 2022.

Chris Frostad, President and CEO will be presenting on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:40 am ET. During this presentation, Mr. Frostad will be discussing the preliminary findings of the current drill program underway at the Red Willow Project and the ongoing expansion of its Osprey uranium zone.

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Purepoint Uranium Begins Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has now commenced at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. The 2022 Red Willow drill program will look to expand the Company's Osprey discovery where initial drilling identified basement-hosted uranium mineralization highlighted by RW-19 that intersected 0.19% U3O8 over 4.0 metres and included 3.03% U3O8 over 0.1 metre.

"We're focusing our 2022 Red Willow drill program at the Osprey Zone, which hosts prior uranium intercepts that we believe extend well beyond our initial findings," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The mineralized Osprey shear zone remains open at depth, the lens of flat-lying uranium mineralization is untested towards the East, and the Osprey Conductor continues North for 2 kilometres with only limited drilling."

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees consisting of a total of $81,004.20 in cash and issued a total of 578,601 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issuance.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments and Baseload Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments and Baseload Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Webinar: CEO James Skyes on the Importance of Drill Hole AK22-11 and Continuing Drilling to the Southeast

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Skyes on the Importance of Drill Hole AK22-11 and Continuing Drilling to the Southeast

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing additional details from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The video (see link below) discusses:

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources Company Logo

Drilling At Thor ISR Uranium Project On Track To Finish Mid March

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has progressed well for the balance of the 100‐drill hole exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB). Two mud rotary drill rigs have made good progress, since restarting the campaign in early February, towards completion of the remaining ~60 holes of a planned 50,000‐foot (~15,000m) ~100‐hole maiden drill program at Thor. The drill rigs recommenced in February 2022 within the western extent of the project and worked back towards the eastern part of the project where drilling originally started during late 2021 (Figure2).

Keep reading... Show less

Ur-Energy Files S-K 1300 Initial Assessments for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has filed S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 9, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml. Both reports were prepared by Qualified Person, Western Water Consultants, Inc., dba WWC Engineering ("WWC

John Cash, Ur-Energy CEO, noted, "We are very pleased that WWC has confirmed the ongoing viability of the operating Lost Creek Project and Property. We are also proud to report that the Shirley Basin Project continues to show excellent potential as our second operating project. With these two properties, we stand ready to quickly ramp-up and supply a domestically produced, clean energy solution to our customers and America's communities."

Keep reading... Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Year End Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") has filed the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion & Analysis, all for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These filings also may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ur-energy.com. Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of the consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request to the Company

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "We are encouraged by the dramatic increase in domestic and global support for nuclear power, as it is increasingly recognized as the only plausible solution to climate change. Ur-Energy is in the enviable position of being able to quickly ramp up and participate in an improving uranium market and, in addition, we could immediately deliver up to 284,000 pounds U3O8 into the Uranium Reserve Program, currently being established by the U.S. Department of Energy. On March 3, 2022, we had $44.7 million in cash, plus our ready to sell U.S. produced inventory, worth approximately $14.4 million at recent spot prices. Additionally, we continue to advance the construction of header house 2‑4 to expedite production when market signals allow us to ramp up at Lost Creek."

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Energy CEO and Director James Sykes

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes: Drills Turning at ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes: Drills Turning at ACKIO Discovery youtu.be

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×