Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has entered into an engagement agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. pursuant to which Red Cloud will act as lead agent and bookrunner to sell up to 17,858,000 flow-through units of the company at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit on a fully marketed, private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds up to C$2,500,120 . Each FT Unit shall comprise one flow-through common share of the ...

PTU:CA