Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " Prophecy " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to provide investors with an operational update on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. (" Layer2 Blockchain ", " Layer2 ", or the " Company ").

Layer2 Blockchain Investment Update

Layer2 continues to produce significant yields from its existing positions in the DeFi sector. Core to Layer2's strategy is liquidity mining, which returns a yield on deployed crypto assets irrespective of market conditions. As such, Layer2 will continue to generate revenue even if there is a decline in the underlying price of its crypto assets. Unlike proof of work miners, liquidity miners provide capital to a liquidity pool on a decentralized exchange. These pools support the function of decentralized exchanges, and the liquidity miners are rewarded with a fee for every transaction. In some cases, Layer2 also earns additional founding tokens in the underlying exchanges, which grant governance rights as well as the opportunity for capital appreciation when the tokens initiate trading on the blockchain.

These founding tokens are provided to Layer2 due to the strategic benefits the company provides to new DeFi protocols prior to launch. This includes advice on market positioning along with initial capital allocation. Layer2 refers to these opportunities as "Day Zero", which is where they can add the most value to new protocols and generate outsized returns for investors.

The Layer2 team continues to identify new and fast-growing decentralized exchanges and has recently deployed capital into Ronin and IDEX. Ronin is a "Day Zero" opportunity and IDEX is a new exchange that has launched on their own newly created layer two blockchain.

Ronin

Ronin is the underlying blockchain of Axie Infinity, which is the world's most popular play-to-earn video game. Layer2 has become a "Day Zero" liquidity provider to Ronin. To date, Layer2 has earned 28,890 RON tokens which are anticipated to begin trading on January 30, 2022 .

Andrew Young , CEO of Layer2, states: "Axie Infinity is the undisputed leader of the play-to-earn revolution and we're extremely optimistic that Axie's underlying blockchain, Ronin, will similarly become the go-to infrastructure layer of this new play-to-earn ecosystem. By farming RON, Prophecy DeFi gets exposure to one of the fastest growing segments of the market by utilizing its growing balance sheet to earn RON tokens via liquidity mining."

IDEX

The IDEX exchange recently moved from Ethereum to the layer two blockchain Polygon, which should encourage rapid growth on this new low fee blockchain. IDEX is the first Hybrid Liquidity decentralized exchange in the world that combines order books and AMMs. Layer2 has deployed capital into 4 positions on this exchange and overall, this has returned an annual percentage yield of 46.78% from the liquidity mining rewards it has received. Layer2 believes that this unique decentralized exchange model will attract sophisticated market makers and traders to IDEX, who will make it one of the most profitable and active crypto exchanges globally.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Layer2 team and we're confident that their support will help drive monumental growth for the IDEX ecosystem." commented Alex Wearn , Co-founder & CEO at IDEX.

DeFi Sector Overview

DeFi has been among the fastest growing segments of the crypto market, largely powered by layer two blockchains. There are now more than 9,000 cryptocurrencies circulating, and the total value locked in DeFi protocols has grown more than 100x over the past 18 months to $240 billion USD .

Layer2 is uniquely positioned to identify high-quality DeFi projects before launch, which increases their ability to create outsized returns irrespective of broader market dynamics. The team currently mines in 10 different liquidity pools that are all generating daily yields, thereby hedging against volatility in cryptocurrency asset prices.

John McMahon , CEO of Prophecy DeFi, remarks: "Key to our proposition is to provide our shareholders with opportunities to realize gains from DeFi protocols that investors wouldn't otherwise have access to. It's the skill and experience of our team and the rapid deployment of capital that gives us a key advantage in the market. As a business we are focused on generating positive returns for our stakeholders while actively contributing to the growth of the DeFi sector. Layer2's strategy is specifically tailored to produce sustainable results both in times of market growth and compression."

Prophecy DeFi is supported by their Advisory Committee consisting of accomplished leaders in decentralized finance. The following video expands on the work of our advisors, and outlines the crucial value they add to the Prophecy DeFi ecosystem: https://youtu.be/U0bOu5pcY44

Key Accomplishments for Prophecy DeFi in Fiscal 2021

  • On September 13th, 2021 , Prophecy DeFi acquired full ownership of Layer2 Blockchain, an operating business with a uniquely qualified and experienced team of DeFi operators.


  • Prophecy DeFi appointed an Advisory Board composed of accomplished leaders and builders in DeFi to support the company's business operations.


  • On October 19, 2021 , Prophecy DeFi reported annualized returns of 492.5% in its first 90 days of operations, fulfilling its stated goal of generating immediate returns from capital deployment.


  • Layer2 Blockchain started with an initial deployment of $3.65M in July 2021 , and has since grown that capital base to $8.14M as of December 31st, 2021 , due to its liquidity mining operations and additional advances in capital from Prophecy DeFi.


    Fiscal 2022 Outlook


  • Prophecy DeFi plans on deploying further capital into liquidity mining pools in order to increase absolute returns generated by Layer2.


  • Prophecy DeFi looks to strengthen its operations by acquiring additional businesses and assets that complement Layer2 in order to increase profitability and broaden Prophecy's operational model.


  • Prophecy DeFi anticipates building additional strategic partnerships in DeFi in order to reach a global investment audience focused on the development of DeFi protocols and solutions.

"Our mission is to provide investors with access to the decentralized finance space by building long-term value through our Tier 1 group of advisors and operators and producing consistent yields from our portfolio," says John McMahon . "Layer2's access to Day Zero positions in DeFi provides a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on this emerging and explosive sector. This is why we continue to increase our deployed capital in Layer2 as we have a bullish long-term outlook on the sector."

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) officially launched on June 23rd, 2021 . The company provides retail and institutional investors with access to the decentralized finance space by bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional finance. Prophecy DeFi invests in diverse DeFi and Web 3.0 startups to create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,680 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,680,000 (the "Offering").

Each Debenture Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Convertible Debenture matures 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, or on the business day immediately preceding a date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.60 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion, the holder will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures that is the subject of the conversion for the period from and including the date of the latest interest payment date to, but excluding, the date of conversion. The Conversion Price is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain customary events. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of Convertible Debentures have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following notice of the change of control at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Further Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

 Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press releases dated November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021 it is further amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing.  Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering ").  Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ").  Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$0.90 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $1.80 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press release dated November 15, 2021 it is amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing.  Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering ").  Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,250 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ").  Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $2.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$25,000,000 aggregate principal amount, 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Debentures ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture (the " Offering ").  The Agents will have the option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up until 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering (the " Closing "), to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional C$3,750,000 of Debentures.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock™ (the "Vendors"), in respect of the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RockStock (the "Transaction").

About RockStock

Banxa Records 337% YOY Increase for December Transaction Volume

Banxa Records 337% YOY Increase for December Transaction Volume

Highlights:

  • December 2021 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $185m (USD $133m)
  • December 2021 quarter TTV of $594m (USD $429m) which is more than double the prior quarter
  • Year on Year increase of 337% for month of December 2021
  • Signed 14 new partners in December, including Ledger, Bitget, zkSync and gmx.io
  • Added support for 18 coins and chains, now supporting a total of 80

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a 337% increase on Year on Year growth for December 2021, with a TTV of USD $131 million

ocean washing away "2021" in the sand, leaving "2022" untouched

Blockchain Outlook 2022: Blockchain Tech Maturing, Cryptos Still Volatile

Click here to read the previous blockchain outlook.

The blockchain market continues to expand as exciting new opportunities gain traction with investors. But what could 2022 bring in terms of actionable potential?

The world of blockchain ventures is vast, ranging from cryptocurrencies to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The possibilities seem endless on this side of the digital market, and thanks to increasing interest and adoption, 2022 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the space as a whole.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a closer look at the future of blockchain investment in 2022, with perspectives and commentary from experts in this exciting field.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Achieves Record Monthly Revenue of $2.15 Million in December

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million 1 . This represents a 460% increase compared to December 2020 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

digital graphic representing a blockchain

Blockchain Trends 2021: Mainstream Adoption Continues to Drive Market

Click here to read the previous blockchain trends article.

Blockchain technology applications are beginning to be better understood as the fast-moving market continues to grab the attention of investors across the globe.

In 2021, advancements from fund makers were key to the industry's development.

The first half of the year showed signs of what was to come in the blockchain arena, with the dialogue surrounding cryptocurrencies maturing, and appreciation increasing for what the technology could mean for everyday people.

