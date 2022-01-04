PAXLOVID™ is authorized by the U.S. FDA for emergency use in both high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg A total of 20 million treatment courses will be delivered to the U.S. government in 2022, with approximately 10 million treatment courses accelerated for delivery by the end of June Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. government has committed to ...

