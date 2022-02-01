Pfizer Inc. today announced that William Pao, M.D., Ph.D., will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer effective March 21, 2022. Dr. Pao will be a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla. He joins Pfizer from Roche, where he most recently served as the Head of Pharma Research and Early Development and oversaw ...

