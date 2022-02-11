Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced plans to extend their rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include children 6 months through 4 years of age, which had been requested by FDA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: The trial in children 6 months through 4 years of ...

PFE