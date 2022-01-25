First participants enrolled in clinical trial received Omicron-based vaccine candidate as a two-dose primary series and as a booster dose Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced the initiation of a clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate in healthy adults 18 through 55 years of age. The study will have three cohorts examining different regimens ...

