PDAC 2023: Here's What You Need to Know
Are you ready for PDAC? The convention runs this year from March 5 to 8 in Toronto — now is the time to start planning your schedule.
The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 5 to 8, and the event comes at a time of renewed optimism among resource sector companies and investors.
"I think that after a bit of a hiccup with respect to the markets, things have have turned," said PDAC President Alex Christopher. "Pricing is in good shape, and I think in general we have a really exciting five to 10 years ahead of us here in the minerals industry."
Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, earlier is better when it comes to planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left until the conference, the Investing News Network has assembled some highlights below, with commentary from Christopher — we encourage you to do your own research, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, check out our overview.
What to do at PDAC?
Now in its 91st year, PDAC is a major chance to connect, especially as the world continues to reopen after COVID-19.
The Investors Exchange will be a key stop for those who want to engage with companies of all sizes. If you'd like to delve deeper into geology, you’ll want to check out the Core Shack and the Prospectors Tent, while the Trade Show and Trade Show North will provide a look at the latest advancements in mining services and technology.
Christopher encouraged investors to take advantage of the opportunity to speak to companies, saying that PDAC is a good time to learn directly about what stage they are at and how they plan to advance their projects.
Speaking about overarching trends in the resource market right now, he pointed to the growing importance of critical minerals. Notably, the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy outlines plans to spend nearly C$4 billion to support the industry.
"The government has really made some good commitments on the fiscal side in terms of tax breaks, like the mineral exploration tax credit for critical minerals, etc.," said Christopher. "It really looks positive here for investment in that sector, and I'm hoping to see some some good movement in that over the next couple of years."
Critical minerals will be in focus during PDAC's Keynote Program, which will also include expert presentations on minerals for the future, new discoveries and the use of technology in mineral exploration. Topics like sustainability and Indigenous inclusion will also be front and center at PDAC, as will programming for students and people early in their careers.
Those looking to hear commentary on specific metals will want to carve out time on March 5 for the convention’s Technical Program — notably, gold and precious metals will be covered at 3:15 p.m. EST and uranium will be discussed at 3:40 p.m. EST, while Robert Friedland will give a talk on the future of minerals and energy at 4:05 p.m. EST. Letter Writer Presentations for Investors will also take place on March 5, with favorites like Brent Cook, Brien Lundin and Adrian Day taking the stage.
Finally, it would be remiss not to mention PDAC's networking events. While many companies will be hosting invite-only parties and events, plenty are promoted by PDAC itself. Take a look here for a taste of what’s going on.
Register for PDAC now
PDAC is widely regarded as a can’t-miss event for investors, executives and companies in the resource sector, and as Christopher wraps up his two year tenure as the organization's president he is looking forward to this year's convention.
"In my mind, the PDAC convention is a must for folks in the exploration and development industry," he said.
If you’d like to attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you there!
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
