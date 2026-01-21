Northisle Provides Corporate and Exploration Update and 2026 Execution Plan

2025 Successes Include Newly Identified Copper-Gold Mineralization at Cougar, Expansion of West Goodspeed and Initiation of PFS Targeted for Completion during 2026 Highlights: In 2026, we are advancing the North Island Project towards PFS Building on our largest ever field program completed at the North Island Project in 2025 Identified copper-gold mineralization at the Cougar target between the existing Northwest ...

NCX:CC