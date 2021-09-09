Psychedelics

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, will present in the upcoming H. C. Wainwright conference.Anthony Tennyson’s, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September …

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (‘Awakn’), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, will present in the upcoming H. C. Wainwright conference.

Anthony Tennyson’s, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. To attend please register here.

For more information regarding the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn’s management team, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@KCSA.com directly.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat addiction. Awakn’s team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat Addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed psychedelic therapies for Addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally.

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of world: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

