Registration and Meeting Details Available on Microsite Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that members of Organon management will host a virtual investor event where they will present the Organon business strategy, opportunities for growth and financial outlook, followed by a question and answer session on Monday, May 3 at 10:00 am EDT. The event will last approximately two …

Registration and Meeting Details Available on Microsite

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that members of Organon management will host a virtual investor event where they will present the Organon business strategy, opportunities for growth and financial outlook, followed by a question and answer session on Monday, May 3 at 10:00 am EDT. The event will last approximately two hours fifteen minutes and viewers are encouraged to pre-register at https://www.merck.com/events/organon-co-investor-day/ .

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to register and watch a webcast of the presentation at https://www.merck.com/events/organon-co-investor-day/ or listen-in to the audio-only teleconference with the opportunity to ask questions by dialing 1-844-340-4759 or internationally at 1-412-717-9615.

Additional Resources

Investors, media and general public are invited to learn more about the pending spinoff leading up to the Investor Day by accessing resources, including speaker biographies and Frequently Asked Questions and answers by visiting https://www.merck.com/events/organon-co-investor-day/ .

About Organon

Organon will be a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. It will have a portfolio of more than 60 established medicines that address an entire spectrum of conditions women face and other medical needs. Led by the growing reproductive health portfolio including patent-protected NEXPLANON (etonogestrel implant), coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development. In addition, Organon will pursue opportunities to partner with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon is expected to have a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the company’s plans to spinoff certain of its businesses into an independent company, the timing and structure of such spinoff, the characteristics of the business to be separated, the expected benefits of the spinoff to the company and the expected effect on the company’s dividends. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to whether the proposed spinoff will be completed on the proposed timetable or at all. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the timing of the proposed spinoff; uncertainties as to the status of any required regulatory approvals; the possibility that various conditions to the consummation of the spinoff may not be satisfied; the effects of disruption from the transactions contemplated in connection with the spinoff; general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005353/en/

Media Contacts:

Patrick Ryan

(973) 275-7075

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum

(908) 740-1037

Courtney Ronaldo

(908) 740-6132