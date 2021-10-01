Love Pharma Inc. is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol “LUV”, having previously traded as Glenbriar Technologies, prior to its fundamental change of business. Founded in 2020, Love Pharma is focused on the Global Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics markets, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness …

Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol “LUV”, having previously traded as Glenbriar Technologies, prior to its fundamental change of business. Founded in 2020, Love Pharma is focused on the Global Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics markets, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life.

Love Pharma acquired BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, a specialized health and wellness company with exclusive rights and licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute six pharmaceutical and therapeutic products throughout Europe, North America and the United Kingdom. Kick also holds the rights to a patent application for an alternate delivery system for the drug Nabilone, an FDA approved, medical grade synthetic cannabinoid.

Love Pharma issued 183,067,857 shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per share to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, Love issued 23 million shares to two other parties, acquiring additional patents, intellectual property, and license agreements.

The company is initially launching Bloom, a topical gel that increases blood circulation and sensitivity, with future hemp-infused versions, designed to further improve blood circulation and sensitivity, along with Auralief, a discreet cannabis-infused oral strip that expedites and enhances the desired effects of THC and CBD. The company has a number of other proven products in the pipeline to aid in mental and sexual health and wellness.

The company is addressing several large and rapidly growing markets with the global sexual wellness market forecasted to reach to about US37.2 billion by 2023. Although the legal market for psychedelic products is still in its early stages, with the Global Psychedelic Drugs Market valued at US3.8 billion in 2020, it is forecasted to more than double to US$7.58 billion by 2026.

To address this market, Love Pharma and its partners are currently developing a biosynthetic psilocybin-infused oral strip using its existing intellectual property developed for the mucoadhesive CBD strip. The company is also actively seeking additional mergers and acquisitions to complement its strong portfolio of intellectual property.

The shares are trading at $0.14. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.love-pharma.com, contact Zach Stadnyk, President and CEO, at 604-343-2977 or by email at investors@love-pharma.com.

