Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

- June 3rd, 2021

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra Wireless” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held on June 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Results of the Meeting

All of the eleven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected to the Board. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Director

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Robin A. Abrams

19,684,225

96.91%

627,400

3.09%

James R. Anderson

20,079,133

98.86%

232,492

1.14%

Karima Bawa

19,862,453

97.79%

449,172

2.21%

Russell N. Jones

19,898,582

97.97%

413,043

2.03%

Thomas K. Linton

19,934,401

98.14%

377,224

1.86%

Martin D. Mc Court

20,077,284

98.85%

234,341

1.15%

Lori M. O’Neill

19,622,877

96.61%

688,748

3.39%

Thomas Sieber

19,675,464

96.87%

636,161

3.13%

Kent P. Thexton

19,914,282

98.04%

397,343

1.96%

Mark Twaalfhoven

19,935,723

98.15%

375,902

1.85%

Gregory L. Waters

20,075,580

98.84%

236,045

1.16%

The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; (ii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan and to approve all unallocated entitlements thereunder; (iii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated 1997 Stock Option Plan; and (iv) approve an advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

24,910,144

98.88%

282,992

1.12%

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to and all of the unallocated entitlements under the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “Treasury RSU Plan”), as more particularly described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”), as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

15,465,660

76.14%

4,845,965

23.86%

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated 1997 Stock Option Plan (the “Option Plan”), as more particularly described in the Circular, as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

18,854,154

92.82%

1,457,471

7.18%

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

18,766,235

92.39%

1,545,389

7.61%

No other business was voted upon at the Meeting.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog , on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless .

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Louise Matich
+1 (236) 979-2158
pr@sierrawireless.com

Investor Contact:
David Climie
+1 (604) 231-1137
dclimie@sierrawireless.com

