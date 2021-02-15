Rio Tinto has reached agreement on an amended power contract that will allow the ISAL aluminium smelter in Iceland to continue operating with an improved competitive position. The agreement with power supplier, Landsvirkjun, will deliver a more competitive power price and energy flexibility that is mutually beneficial for both ISAL and Landsvirkjun. Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said: “We are …

Rio Tinto has reached agreement on an amended power contract that will allow the ISAL aluminium smelter in Iceland to continue operating with an improved competitive position.

The agreement with power supplier, Landsvirkjun, will deliver a more competitive power price and energy flexibility that is mutually beneficial for both ISAL and Landsvirkjun.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement on a power price that, coupled with improved efficiencies we have delivered at the site, makes ISAL more competitive.

“This provides a stronger footing to continue operations at the smelter and gives increased security for the team at ISAL, who have been doing an outstanding job in challenging conditions. We will continue to work to strengthen ISAL’s future in order to keep supplying low carbon aluminium to customers in Europe and North America, and making a significant contribution to Iceland’s economy.”

In parallel to the new agreement, Rio Tinto has decided to withdraw a complaint filed with the Icelandic Competition Authority in July 2020 regarding the energy supply for ISAL.

ISAL is wholly-owned by Rio Tinto and employs around 500 workers on site.

Category: ISAL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005157/en/

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

T +61 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

T: +44 20 7781 1517

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M: +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462

Amar Jambaa

T +61 3 9283 3627

M +61 4 7286 5948

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James’s Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404