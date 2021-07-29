Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce to shareholders that the company has begun development on a “Fathers of the Sport” (FOTS) video game, which will feature the same legendary characters as in the FOTS NFT gallery. Furthermore, the video game will be applicable on all platforms (PC & gaming consoles). The game will be composed of 150 fictional and non fictional characters inspired by “Fathers of the Sport,” the feature documentary directed by Xavier Mitchell CEO of Valiant Eagle. The game will allow players to select to play on one of the fifteen designed playgrounds around the world ranging from NYC to the Philippines .

To assist with the development of the video game, Valiant Eagle has hired Mohammed Salam as a gaming consultant and developer. Furthermore, the company has retained a modeling and animation team led by Saad Nadeem for the latest generation of graphics and controls.

Mr. Nadeem has an extensive background in creating animation-based videos and content for professional and entertainment purposes. He previously worked as a lead game programmer at Rockstar Games NYC and as a backend developer at RobTop Games.

His team is comprised of highly-skilled and passionate storytellers, animators, illustrators, motion designers, 3D artists, video editors, and more.

Mr. Nadeem’s team is based around the world, allowing for 24/7 availability to work on the FOTS video game project. Valiant Eagle looks forward to beginning a long-term working relationship with Mr. Nadeem and his skilled team.

The team has already delivered high poly and low poly test animations for the character “Rim Reaper” which will be utilized in the Rucker Park level of the game.

Animation movement test here

High Poly Animation test here

In early July 2021 , Valiant Eagle introduced shareholders to its “Fathers of the Sport” NFT gallery , which will be made available through the company’s unique NFT platform, Fungy. The FOTS NFT gallery celebrates key trailblazers in the sport of basketball, which laid the foundation for both the NBA and the modern day sport.

The most popular basketball video game franchise is NBA 2K . Originally launched in 1999, the NBA 2K franchise has gone on to sell over 111 million copies since its launch, as of May 2021 . Originally developed by Sega, NBA 2K is now developed by Take-Two Interactive.

NBA 2K20 alone sold over $1 billion worth of copies in less than a year. This makes NBA 2K20 the best-selling and most lucrative game within the NBA 2K franchise.

Xavier Mitchell , CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, “Making a video game is a natural progression for the utilization of our media assets. With gamers expressing strong disappointment in titles such NBA 2K21, this will be the definitive street basketball game that addresses real technique and skill distinctive to the theatre of other similar offerings. We’ll seek a partnership with Activision, EA sports or one of the other major software developers once we’re near completion. We are also looking into developing a fighting game similar to Mortal Combat based on Bruce Lee’s Fists of Fury that we own in conjunction with the creation of a gaming division.”

For more information on the “Fathers of the Sport,” please view the YouTube links below:

-Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKWvRDFJ5nY&t=2s

-Full Movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJTFbpl4-NY

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

