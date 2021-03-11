ROCCAT the award-winning PC brand from leading gaming accessory business Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), today confirmed it will be the Participating Sponsor for Barnes & Noble College’s upcoming college esports tournament, April Anarchy featuring Fortnite. Following the success of last fall’s event, Barnes & Noble College a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company, in partnership with the American Video Game League (AVGL) will once again invite thousands of college students nationwide to compete online in qualifying Fortnite tournaments, with millions of fans tuned-in to see the action unfold. The top three winning teams at the April Anarchy event will receive thousands in prize money, with ROCCAT outfitting the 1 st place winners with their latest top-of-the-line PC gaming accessories. The top three teams will also be invited to participate in Code Red, one of the largest gaming influencer and esports events in the business.

“Competitive collegiate-level gamers are a perfect audience for ROCCAT so we jumped at the opportunity to join forces with Barnes & Noble College and AVGL for April Anarchy…in fact, we were so excited they even let us announce the event early,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Esports, online gaming, and engaging content creation have proven to be integral threads of the digital fabric keeping people connected and entertained over the past year. With the April Anarchy event we get to continue bringing gamers together in a fun and safe environment while introducing ROCCAT to many passionate college-level competitors. This event gives us the opportunity for these gamers to fall in love with our keyboards, mice, and headsets because of the competitive advantage they deliver.”

Starting in mid-March, Barnes & Noble College’s digital media channels will be the exclusive access point for student gamers to sign-up for the April Anarchy featuring Fortnite tournament. Participants will be able to sign-up via email across 350 participating Barnes & Noble College campuses – many of which feature ROCCAT products for purchase on their official bookstore websites.

“Barnes & Noble College is very excited to have ROCCAT serve as a participating sponsor for the upcoming April Anarchy featuring Fortnite tournament, and we know students will be thrilled to compete for the chance to be outfitted in the latest ROCCAT gear,” said Ken Wincko , Vice President of Marketing, Barnes & Noble College . “After the success of our Fall 2020 Autumn Anarchy tournament, we wanted to provide another opportunity for students nationwide to engage with fellow gamers and compete for even more exciting prizes. With many students still socially distanced and operating in virtual environments, esports provide a safe and fun way for students to meaningfully connect with their peers. Both Barnes & Noble College and AVGL are proud to be able to offer this opportunity for students with the support of sponsors such as ROCCAT.”

The online qualifying tournament kicks off April 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST . Top teams will then advance to the finals taking place the following day on April 18, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST . $10,000 in prize pool money will be distributed among the top three winning teams of the April Anarchy featuring Fortnite tournament. Additionally, ROCCAT will outfit the 1 st place winners with an assortment of its latest gear, including the groundbreaking Elo series PC gaming headsets, fan-favorite Vulcan keyboards, lightweight Burst gaming mice, and Sense mousepads. The Vulcan Pro and Vulcan TKL Pro (recent recipient of a 5/5 Star Review + Platinum Award from T3 ) keyboards and Burst mice feature ROCCAT’s all-new Titan Optical Switch technology which registers keystrokes and mouse clicks up to 100x faster than standard mechanical switches and lasts twice as long. The Code Red event takes place April 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. EST , with additional details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.org and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube . For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com .

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty, and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive, and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com .

About the American Video Game League

The AVGL is a leading youth and collegiate esports organization that supports over 1,000 academic institutions. The AVGL enables the growth of gaming communities through events, content, software tools, and scholarships. The AVGL is owned by BoomTV, a leading esports entertainment platform serving 75k+ gaming influencers and communities. BoomTV offers the most automated solution to creating esports events and content. BoomTV is renowned for its influencer relationships and Code Red events, where fans get to play alongside the industry’s best players.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.org ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

