ROCCAT Turtle Beach Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning Hamburg, Germany -based PC peripheral brand, today announced that the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com . Since debuting in 2007, the Kone mice have represented the pinnacle of ROCCAT’s precision design and have delivered the competitive feature advantages serious PC gamers need to win. The all-new Kone Pro mice combine ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switch technology which registers mouse clicks up to 100 times faster than standard gaming mice with the signature feel of the brand’s fan-favorite Kone shape. ROCCAT has put over a decade’s worth of research into hand sizes, grip-types, and ergonomics to make the Kone Pro feel perfectly at home in gamers’ hands. Windows Central reviewed the Kone Pro calling it “an exceptional gaming mouse” with a 4.55 review score plus their “Recommended” award. The Kone Pro series mice come in Arctic White and Ash Black . The wired Kone Pro is available for a MSRP of $79.99 and the wireless Kone Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $129.99 .

“The Kone Pro mice have become our most pre-ordered product since ROCCAT debuted the original Kone at Gamescom in Leipzig, Germany in 2007,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “We’ve continued to invest in the Kone and have been relentlessly refining and improving this iconic mouse design. It is why I started ROCCAT, and it’s why the Kone Pro series remains our premier performance PC gaming mouse.”

The refined shape of ROCCAT’s Kone Pro design strikes the ultimate balance between the fan-favorite features of the former Kone AIMO and spectacular performance of the Kone Pure . The Kone Pro mice include ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switch technology for a high-quality click feel, a response rate up to 100 times faster than mechanical switches, and long-lasting durability. Also featured is ROCCAT’s acclaimed Titan Wheel Pro – a new aluminum wheel with a satisfying scroll and sensory click, providing gamers with unmatched speed and a premium feel. Pure PTFE, heat-treated skates assure smooth motion and minimal friction. Additionally, the mice feature ROCCAT’s bionic shell design, making the Kone Pro mice ultra-lightweight.

Weighing in at 66 grams and 75 grams respectively, the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air are among the lightest gaming mice on the market. The Kone Pro series use ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K dpi optical sensor for accuracy, as the high-performance sensor allows for precision translation from movement to gameplay. The Kone Pro comes with the PhantomFlex cable for a feeling of unrestricted motion. For even greater freedom, the Kone Pro Air is wireless, with dual connectivity possible via Bluetooth and the included wireless transmitter. The Kone Pro Air ‘s Rapid Charge feature provides five hours of gameplay with just a 10-minute charge, while Stellar Wireless delivers over 100 hours of continuous gameplay with a full charge.

Both models also offer ROCCAT’s alluring AIMO RGB lighting abilities to synchronize with compatible AIMO -enabled products for multi-device illumination patterns. Able to produce 16.8 million colors, the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air can connect with other ROCCAT desktop devices for optimal RGB lighting coordination.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

