TGS Esports Inc. (“TGS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce the official launch date of its Pepper esports tournament platform, on Thursday 22nd of April.

Over the last two years, the Pepper team has designed, prototyped and built a next-generation esports platform that makes it possible to create and manage player communities, spectators, sponsors, and brands—all in one place. During this process, the Pepper team has worked with over one hundred esports communities and tournament organizers to develop a unique product that connects leaders in esports to their audience and helps them grow leaner, faster, and smarter businesses.

The official launch of the Pepper platform includes the key features required for tournament organizers to set up and run world-class esports tournaments, including tournament creation, tournament discovery, tournament registration, single elimination and round robin brackets. The Pepper team is constantly improving and adding new features to the platform, the next major update which will include user profile management, swiss, leaderboard and double elimination brackets, user and tournament wallets, will be released in Q2 of 2021.

The first official events to be run entirely on the Pepper platform will be a Rocket League tournament on Thursday April 29 and a League of Legends tournament on Friday May 7.

“The launch of the Pepper platform is a major milestone for TGS, bringing our entire esports experience under one roof.” said Spiro Khouri , CEO of TGS. “We are now able to offer new and unique features to our clients that are not available on other platforms.”

A short video overview of the Pepper platform can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/Uj_EELelUww .

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the Company’s partnership with FansUnite and the expected benefits to the Company to be derived therefrom. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and other risks that are customary to companies operating businesses such as the business of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

” Spiro Khouri ”

Spiro Khouri , CEO

TGS Esports Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/15/c8534.html