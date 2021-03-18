During the SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS digital-showcase event, SQUARE ENIX announced Forspoken™ the debut title from its newly established studio, Luminous Productions . Originally revealed as PROJECT ATHIA last year, Forspoken puts players in the shoes of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia.

As a part of today’s show, the team announced that the game’s protagonist, Frey, will be performed by Ella Balinska , best known for her starring role in the 2019 film, Charlie’s Angels .

View the new “Forspoken – Official Title Announcement ” trailer here: https://youtu.be/J_3fndPnBmQ .

“As the first video game I’ve worked on, and growing up a huge fan of video games myself, it’s remarkable to see the incredible world and story of Forspoken come together, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” said Balinska. “Frey as a character is real, she’s raw, she’s a girl who lost her way—both figuratively and literally—and is a character I immediately connected with, as I feel many people around the world will too when they set off on this adventure.”

Frey takes center stage in Forspoken , exploring an unknown world and facing treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind Athia. SQUARE ENIX also teased new Forspoken gameplay to give players a glimpse at the magical and perilous journey ahead.

Designed for the PlayStation®5 console (PS5™), Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. The game is being developed simultaneously for the PS5™ and PC and is set for release in 2022. This title is not yet rated by the ESRB.

To learn more about Forspoken , visit: www.forspoken.com .

About Ella Balinska

Ella Balinska is one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents. She made her big screen debut opposite Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in Sony’s CHARLIE’S ANGELS. Balinska honed her role as Jane, a badass, former MI-6 agent. The role exemplifies Balinska’s charisma and dedication as she called on her athletic background to complete most of her own stunt work in the action-packed continuation of the American classic. The film, directed by Elizabeth Banks , was released on November 15, 2019 .

Balinska was most recently seen starring in the Blumhouse and Automatic produced feature film, RUN SWEETHEART RUN, directed by Shana Feste. The horror thriller made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for Prime Video.

Balinska trained at the Guildford School of Acting in London , where she graduated with honors. When she wasn’t studying acting, Ella kept active by competing in track and field at a national level. Amongst her athletic endeavors, she has a growing edge in fashion and has recently began studying Japanese.

She currently splits her time between Los Angeles and London .

