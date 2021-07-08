– SportsGrid, the nation’s first and only 24-hour streaming video network, has selected Wildmoka’s Digital Media Factory to optimize SportsGrid’s STS video content production and distribution network. Wildmoka’s proprietary artificial intelligence technology platform streamlines the ingestion, creation, and editing workflow to distribute the content rapidly and efficiently across the STS digital publisher network. STS provides digital publishers with an easy to integrate comprehensive sports gaming content solution. The STS cloud based hosted solution curates sports betting sections featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more. STS syndicates to publishers a minimum of 300 video assets per week and delivers over 600 written articles every month across its publisher network.

“The implementation of the Wildmoka technology platform enables SportsGrid to create and publish faster increasing the overall volume of posts, while accelerating the delivery of the STS content to our digital publisher network,” said Jason Sukhraj , Chief Commercial Officer of SportsGrid.

“We are glad to see our Digital Media Factory contribute to SportGrid’s success said John Van Wagner , Wildmoka CCO. Based on the impressive first results, we are confident that the productivity boost brought by Wildmoka’s platform will have a lasting impact on audience engagement across all of SportsGrid’s various platforms.”

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

About Wildmoka

Wildmoka has established itself as the platform of choice for creation of digital content from Sport, News and Radio. Leveraging cloud technology with unparalleled expertise in artificial intelligence applied to media, Wildmoka’s digital media factory has been adopted by more than 100 media companies and rights holders around the world. Some of the world’s largest brands rely on Wildmoka for coverage of their biggest events globally. The speed and ease of use of the platform enables media companies to create an unlimited amount of digital content such as live streams (incl. 24/7 digital broadcasting), clips, replays, match or interview summaries. All this content can be distributed in one-click to any digital channels including web, mobile, OTT and social networks. Auto ReZoneTM is a patent-pending technology from Wildmoka. More at https://www.wildmoka.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560033/Wildmoka_Logo.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Cywinska

catherine@wildmoka.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-taps-wildmoka-to-optimize-sts-video-content-production-and-distribution-301327778.html

SOURCE Wildmoka; SportsGrid

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/08/c6643.html