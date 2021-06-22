Tobias Springer is inviting all factory lovers and automation aficionados to celebrate the first anniversary of his popular indie PC title shapez.io . It’s a double celebration as the game just passed 250,000 downloads inspiring 5,000 players to write positive reviews awarding the game a top score of 97% on Steam, making it one of the best rated games (Top 23rd) of 2020! A much welcomed milestone for the release today of the game’s Puzzle DLC available on Steam for $4.99 €4,99, £3.99 (discounted 10% at launch). The base game shapez.io will be 30% off during the Steam Summer sales!

About shapez.io:

Shapez.io is a relaxed game in which you build factories for the automated production of geometric shapes. As the levels increase, the shapes become more and more complex, forcing you to expand on the infinite map.

The shapez.io Puzzle DLC takes puzzling to new heights!

The game’s first DLC brings an extra game mode and an unlimited amount of content thanks to the player puzzle creation engine!

DLC Features:

Solve the puzzles by creating the given shapes in a limited space and with a set amount of buildings available! There are no resources and you only get a given amount of shape types and colors to work with!

Compete with other players and see if you can solve even the most difficult puzzles. And if that’s not enough for you, can design and share your own creations with the puzzle editor!

Enjoy the new soundtrack created especially for the DLC by the composer of the original game!

About Tobias Springer

When a hobby project became successful, Tobias Springer decided to follow his dreams of becoming a game developer – putting a halt on his computer science major to develop YORG.io 3. Originally a homage to Factorio, shapez.io was then fully developed and released on Steam, where it became an indie darling with over 250,000 copies sold and 97% positive reviews out of nearly 5000, making it one of the top rated games on Steam.

