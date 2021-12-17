Gaming Investing News
Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that SAPPHIRE Technology is offering its first NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's liquid cooling technology. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers provide CPU overclocking capability, ARGB lighting, a unique Hybrid Radiator fan design, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers are available in 360mm or 240mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factor and cooling requirements and include ARGB pump caps with a distinctive 'Spider' inspired design brandishing SAPPHIRE's emblematic NITRO+ logo. ARGB Radiator Fans featuring the award winning NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade design combine the strengths of traditional axial and blower fans by improving the downward air pressure of the axial fan design while keeping the fan noise low.

"After much acclaim earlier in the year from SAPPHIRE's introduction of our first liquid-cooled GPU for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, the TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT LE Graphics Card, we again partnered with Asetek to develop premium performance and highly reliable AIO CPU coolers," said Adrian Thompson , SAPPHIRE's Vice President of Global Marketing. "Our new NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers enable gamers to boost CPU overclocking capability for extreme performance and immersive gaming."

"We are delighted to be SAPPHIRE's partner of choice as they extend their offerings to include AIO CPU coolers for their NITRO+ Gaming Series," said John Hamill , Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "SAPPHIRE is recognized across the globe for its innovative graphics and mainboard products. Now in addition to liquid cooled GPU cards, gamers, enthusiasts and eSports pros can get an immersive experience with premium NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers worthy of the SAPPHIRE name."

To learn more about SAPPHIRE's NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers, visit https://www.sapphiretech.com/en/consumer/nitro-s240a-aio-cpu-cooler or https://www.sapphiretech.com/en/consumer/nitro-s360a-aio-cpu-cooler . To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com .

About Sapphire Technology Ltd.
SAPPHIRE Technology continues to be a world leading manufacturer and global supplier of innovative graphics and mainboard products, delivering its AMD Radeon based products to the PC markets addressing gaming, eSports and performance graphics enthusiasts, as well as delivering an array of professional graphics products and embedded system solutions.

You can participate in and keep up to date with all of SAPPHIRE's products news and views via the following websites and community channels below.

Web . Insta . Facebook . YouTube . Steam . Twitter . Linkedin

About Asetek
Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan and the United States .
www.asetek.com

Media contact
Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
mwe@asetek.com
+1 408 644-5616

