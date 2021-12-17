Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that SAPPHIRE Technology is offering its first NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's liquid cooling technology. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers ...

GAMING00