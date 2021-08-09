Queens Gaming Collective a female-owned gaming lifestyle company, has debuted its first foray into the fashion world with an exclusive Summer 2021 capsule loungewear collection created for women who game, by women who game.

The All Rise Collection is redefining comfort with a loungewear capsule featuring branded hoodies, crewnecks, sweats, graphic tees and accessories that blend nostalgic 90s styling throwbacks with the current comfort-casual gamer aesthetic.

The collection was designed by influential streetwear royalty, Lanie Alabanza-Barcena , aka Miss Lawn , who herself is an avid gamer. Through her past creative collaborations with the likes of Nike, Stüssy and Savage x Fenty, Albanza-Barcena’s designs have garnered widespread acclaim within the streetwear space.

“As one of the pioneers of street culture fashion, it was an immense honor for me to come on board with Queens Gaming Collective to work on a project that is totally women-led, especially for an industry as male-dominated as gaming,” said Lanie Albanza-Barcena.

“It was important for me to design a collection that is inclusive, and gives a signature look and vibe to women’s gaming. The pieces are versatile, comfy and inclusive – where every woman can dress it up or down, and stylize to make it her own.”

The All Rise Collection is empowering apparel that redefines comfort while promoting freedom of expression among women gamers of all sorts. The company is continuing to expand its footprint within the gaming industry while holding firm to its core values of loyalty, integrity, substance, collaboration, and radical inclusivity.

Shop the full collection exclusively on Queens’ website: https://queens.gg/collections/all

Prices range from $28 -78, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

On a mission to level the playing field in gaming, Queens Gaming Collective provides a range of services for women gamers of all skill levels including: talent management, brand partnerships, merchandising, as well as, IP development and licensing in the form of its “Queens Labs” studio.

With the All Rise Collection serving as the brand’s introduction into apparel, Queens Gaming Collective wants this collection to deconstruct the narrative of gaming as an overwhelmingly male-dominated arena, when in reality women account for 48% of gaming enthusiasts, and are consistently underrepresented throughout the gaming community.

“The All Rise Collection is designed to encourage women at every level of gameplay to represent themselves as the incredible Queens in gaming and streaming that they are,” says Alisa Jacobs , the co-founder & CEO of Queens Gaming Collective . “Queens is a global movement calling on the industry to rise up and build up our ever growing community of strong, powerful, and diverse women, along with the men that respect and support us.”

ABOUT QUEENS GAMING COLLECTIVE

Launched in November 2020 , Queens Gaming Collective is a women-led gaming lifestyle company that challenges the industry to up-level by bringing inclusion, diversity, and gender equity to the playing field. Queens changes the game by empowering its global roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors with much-needed infrastructure, resources, and representation that previously locked women out of the highest levels of competition. Queens aims to show the world: It’s anyone’s game.

The company is co-founded by CEO Alisa Jacobs and Chairman Justin J. Giangrande , supported by a best-in-class team of executives, advisors, allies, and strategic partners across gaming, sports, entertainment, consumer products, and tech. Queens is represented by Dinesh Melwani of Mintz. For more information, please visit www.queens.gg .

