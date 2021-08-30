– LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability of LeapLand Adventures™ a unique plug-and-play TV video game adventure for early learners. This educational game lets kids go on a quest across LeapLand that is full of curriculum-based games and activities. Kids will learn about letters, numbers, shapes and colors, which are all important foundational skills for preschoolers.

“LeapLand Adventures was designed to present young children with essential learning skills to lay a foundation for later school success,” said Clement Chau , Ph.D., LeapFrog Learning Expert. “Throughout the game, children meet fun, educational characters who introduce letter names and sounds, teach counting, and show shapes and colors found in everyday items. To further the learning, the game also includes a Learning Center where your child can practice specific skills at their own pace.”

To get started, simply insert the plug-and-play HDMI game stick and USB power cable into your TV and start playing the video game using the wireless game controller. No web connection, downloads or account setup required! Kids can choose between two characters and explore Letterland, Numberville, Shapetown, and Color Springs as they run and jump through progressive game levels to collect gems, cleverberries and treasure chest rewards. They can play the game again and again, collecting additional gems, flags and banners to decorate Clever Castle and celebrate at the Gem Festival. Players can also explore more than 150 learning items at their own pace by playing the educational content directly in the Learning Center. In addition, game progress can be saved with up to five player profiles.

“Our LeapLand Adventures is perfect for younger kids who may see older siblings playing with video games and want something with similar gameplay action,” said Andy Keimach , President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog’s parent company. “Our product gives them a chance to play too, but with games that get them excited about learning.”

LeapLand Adventures retails for $34.99 and is available now at major retailers. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com .

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child’s curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog’s proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong . LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com .

