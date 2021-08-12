– Award-winning games studio known for its progressive mobile experiences inspired by nature, Runaway Play today released its latest feel-good title for iOS and Android devices. ” Old Friends Dog Game ” is a narrative-driven, free-to-play adventure inspired by the rescue stories, everyday antics and personality quirks of the real-life furry residents of Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary (OFSDS).

“We set out to create something meaningful to bring happiness, hope and comfort during difficult times,” said Zoe Hobson , CEO at Runaway Play. “At its core, ‘Old Friends’ is a game about friendship, for people who love dogs.”

“Old Friends” transforms the famed canine retirement home based in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. into a fun and highly interactive game. Players name and design their own sanctuary, build bonds with each dog that joins their pack and take on tasks to ensure their happiness.

“Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary has millions of highly engaged fans across the globe, many of which tune into their social channels daily to catch up on the furry residents’ latest adventures,” continued Hobson. “Accurately capturing the essence of what makes the sanctuary, its dogs and supportive community so special is paramount for success.”

Key Game Features:

Unleash the Love – Rescue and take care of your very own senior squad. Spend your days playing and caring for your furry friends to make each your most loyal companion.

– Rescue and take care of your very own senior squad. Spend your days playing and caring for your furry friends to make each your most loyal companion. Unlock Heartwarming Adventures – Your choices uncover new story chapters to advance your adventures with your pals. Earning your doggos’ loyalty earns new narrative episodes and unlocks additional residents for your sanctuary as you progress through the levels.

– Your choices uncover new story chapters to advance your adventures with your pals. Earning your doggos’ loyalty earns new narrative episodes and unlocks additional residents for your sanctuary as you progress through the levels. Decorate Digs Fit for a King (Charles) – Visit your backyard workshop to design and decorate your indoor and outdoor paradise with furniture and plants that your dog residents will love.

– Visit your backyard workshop to design and decorate your indoor and outdoor paradise with furniture and plants that your dog residents will love. Bake Drool-Worthy Snacks – Show your dog some extra love by baking them homemade tasty treats, like donuts, pupcakes and biscuits. Happy dogs mean new story chapters.

– Show your dog some extra love by baking them homemade tasty treats, like donuts, pupcakes and biscuits. Happy dogs mean new story chapters. Play Dress Up – Outfit your dogs in stylish, fun accessories; Each dog has their own unique fashion designed to make every hound feel “dasching.”

– Outfit your dogs in stylish, fun accessories; Each dog has their own unique fashion designed to make every hound feel “dasching.” Create Your Own Profile (and Memories) – Personalize your sanctuary’s profile, complete with a custom avatar and cute snaps of your best dog friends.

– Personalize your sanctuary’s profile, complete with a custom avatar and cute snaps of your best dog friends. Livestream the Fun – Produce livestream performances with your senior pals to receive in-game sanctuary donations, rare crafting and baking items and the opportunity to jump to the next level.

Every month, Runaway Play will sponsor a new sanctuary dog resident with profits from in-game purchases, covering expenses for a full year.

To help raise additional funds, Runaway Play and OFSDS are hosting a charitable livestream event on OFSDS’ Facebook page today from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT . With every donation goal reached, an OFSDS resident dog will make an appearance on-screen to say thank you. For each game download milestone achieved during the livestream, Runaway Play will make an additional donation to OFSDS. Viewers at home can participate by purchasing a limited edition t-shirt for both humans and dogs, or make a direct donation via the OFSDS Facebook page; all proceeds will go toward the sanctuary.

“Old Friends Dog Game” is available now for iOS and Android as a free download .

To view and download the official game trailer and supporting assets, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/OldFriendsDogGameAssets

For more information on the game, visit https://www.oldfriendsgame.com/ .

About Runaway Play:

Runaway Play is an award-winning independent game developer and publisher based in Dunedin, New Zealand . The company builds progressive mobile games inspired by the natural world.

Founded in 2009, Runaway began as the games division of world-renowned factual television production company Natural History New Zealand and has since achieved rapid growth. It has a roster of several successful mobile games on iOS and Google Play, including the newly introduced ” Old Friends Dog Game “, as well as popular titles ” Furistas Cat Cafe ,” ” Flutter: Butterfly Sanctuary ,” ” Flutter: Starlight ” and ” Splash: Ocean Sanctuary .” These games are enjoyed by more than a half of a million players each month from the U.S., across Europe , to China and Japan . As a leading games brand well-known for female-catered game design, Runaway initiated a social campaign, #GirlsBehindTheGames , to empower and encourage young women in the gaming industry.

For more information, please visit runawayplay.com and join the community on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary:

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is a forever foster home-based sanctuary in beautiful Mt. Juliet, Tenn. , housing approximately 120 senior dogs at the sanctuary and others in temporary and Forever Foster Homes. While providing lifetime homes for senior dogs, OFSDS strives to raise awareness of the joys and challenges of living with older dogs. We are a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization. We do not concern ourselves with the quantity of time that they have left, rather the quality of the life that we can provide them for that time. For more information, please visit ofsds.org .

