The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released its annual 2021 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry which shows that more people play video games than ever before and that video game players are engaged, diverse and reflective of American society.

The report shares data gathered from approximately 4,000 Americans 18 and older about their video game playing habits and attitudes (margin of error 1.55%) earlier this year.

Key findings from the survey include:

There are nearly 227 million video game players across all ages in the U.S.

The average video game player is 31 years old (and 80% of players are over 18 years old)

77% play with others online or in-person at least weekly (up from 65% in 2020)

74% of parents play games with their children at least weekly (up from 55% in 2020)

55% have played more during the pandemic and 90% say they are likely to continue playing after social distancing is no longer required

“This year’s report is a snapshot of the American video game playing community following a year of social distancing, just as the country was starting to open again,” ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. “Today, nearly 227 million Americans play video games. Players across the country embrace the ability of games to inspire, provide stress relief and mental stimulation or simply bring joy through play.”

The ESA released the report’s findings on July 13 in conjunction with the 2021 Games for Change Festival, which can be viewed here .

To view the full report, click here .

About the 2021 Essential Facts Methodology

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) released the 2021 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry in July 2021 . Ipsos conducted the annual research for ESA in February of 2021 using an online methodology. The study gathered data from approximately 4,000 Americans (18+) about their video game playing habits and attitudes (margin of error 1.55%). All data included refers to adult video game players, except where noted. The 2021 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry also includes data provided by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Quotes included in this report are taken from survey responses to open-ended questions. Some quotes have been edited for clarity and/or length.

