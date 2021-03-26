KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project “aoppella!?” will premiere its second original music video “Playlist” on the official YouTube channel today, Friday, March 26 .

World Premiere of the Otowa A Cappella Group’s Original Song “Playlist”!

The J-Pop cover medley of “Hakujitsu / Pretender” released on March 4 surpassed the 1 million view mark in just one week. On March 19 the first original song “Think About U” was released and subsequently surpassed 300 thousand views in just 3 days. The “aoppella!?” project continues this amazing momentum with the release of its second original song.

Unlike the Kanadezaka Private High School a cappella club FYA’M’ (Fame)’s sexy R&B song “Think About U”, the Otowa Public High School a cappella club Lil Happy’s original song “Playlist” is a refreshing and youthful pop number where the voices of the five members intertwine. The unique melodies sung by each member harmonizes into one complete chorus and weaves a song worth listening to a dozen times over.

This music video is perfect for this season of new beginnings. Please enjoy the fresh harmonies of the Lil Happy a cappella club.

“Playlist” by Lil Happy Music Video:

https://youtu.be/2b28RddTVwM

Singers: Otowa Public High School Members

Hajime Suzumiya CV: Ryohei Kimura

Rin Tanba CV: Ryota Osaka

Michitaka Kariyazono CV: KENN

Luka Shiho CV: Tetsuya Kakihara

Sayo Soenji CV: Tomoaki Maeno

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: Tetsuo Tachibana

Video: Shiroiro-Mode (Roly, usumizu)

Video Director: Scotch

About “aoppella!?”

“aoppella!?” is KLab’s latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of “youth” and “a cappella”!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter: @aoppella

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosIfP7AX7yAPV-wEDz5m4Q

Copyright: ©KLab

