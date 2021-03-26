Today SQUARE ENIX® announced that the 3D platformer BALAN WONDERWORLD ™ is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam®, and invites players to dive into a magical musical adventure, unlike anything seen before.

In BALAN WONDERWORLD , players will explore the whimsical land of Wonderworld along with the stars, Leo and Emma. With the help of the enigmatic maestro Balan, players must help restore balance to the hearts of twelve troubled souls by clearing out the Negati, physical manifestations of worry and other negative emotions. To accomplish this, players will jump, climb, fly, smash and more, as they explore a multitude of unique areas, collecting over 80 unique costumes that bestow special powers to assist them along the way. The adventure can be experienced in single player mode and with a friend in couch co-op where together they can combine creative costume abilities to defeat enemies and save the day.

To watch the A Hero or Two trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/VLgwLC_vuYI

Additionally, a recent blog from the BALAN WONDERWORLD team highlighting the game’s themes and details of the Day 1 patch is available to read here: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/news/balan-wonderworld-themes

BALAN WONDERWORLD is rated E10+ by the ESRB. The game is available to order here: https://balanwonderworld.square-enix-games.com/ . Physical copies of the game also include a collectible Balan Theatre ticket, while supplies last.

For the latest assets, please visit the press site at https://press.na.square-enix.com/BALAN-WONDERWORLD .

Related Links:

BALAN WONDERWORLD Website: www.balanwonderworld.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SquareEnix

Twitter: @balanwworld

Instagram: @balanwonderworld

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SquareEnixNA

#BalanWonderworld

* The bonus costume will be added to the full game by reading the demo play data.

* The bonus costumes will be unlocked from the release date of the full game.

*On PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One, the full game must be played with the account that downloaded the demo.

* To obtain the bonus costume, the demo and full game must be played on the same platform.

* For the Steam® edition, the bonus costume can be obtained by playing the full game when save data from the demo is present. However, please be aware that purchasing the full game without save data from the demo present will prevent you from claiming the bonus

About BALAN WONDERWORLD

BALAN WONDERWORLD is a wondrous action-platformer game themed around the mysterious Balan theatre; home to a mischievous maestro named Balan. The stars of the show will use special abilities from a multitude of characterful costumes as they adventure in the bizarre and imaginary land of Wonderworld. Here memories and vistas from the real-world mix with the things that people hold dear. Twelve different tales await our stars in Wonderworld, each with their own unique quirks. Players will explore all corners of these labyrinthine stages, battling Negati and playing mini-games that are hidden along the way, to get to the heart of each touching story.

BALAN COMPANY brings together talented videogame developers, visual artists, and composers to tell the greatest stories and provide the ultimate platformer experiences.

BALAN WONDERWORLD is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X with support for Smart Delivery, PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Nintendo Switch™, and PC (STEAM®). For more information, visit: www.balanwonderworld.com .

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 159 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com .

BALAN WONDERWORLD © 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

BALAN WONDERWORLD, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL , FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-showtime-adventure-awaits-in-balan-wonderworld–available-now-301256626.html

SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.