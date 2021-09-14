GGaide is an initiative of Techaide supported by Behaviour Interactive, Eidos Montréal, Frima, Gameloft Montreal, La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec, Legion Labs, Ludia Games , and Square Enix Montréal

Program includes expert panels and keynotes on the future of gaming and creating games for a female audience, a silent auction, and more.

Tickets on sale now

The studios of Quebec’s thriving video game ecosystem share a desire to give back to the community. On September 30, 2021 studios from across the province will team up for the first edition of GGaide a one-day virtual conference featuring expert panels and keynote talks on the future of gaming. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Centraide of Greater Montreal an organization that collects and invests funds locally to fight poverty and social exclusion.

Where: Virtual event

When: September 30, 2021 9 am to 5 pm ET

How: Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here . A donation receipt will be issued.

Please note that our partner Red Barrels will match your donation, up to $7,000 .

All conferences will be offered with simultaneous French and/or English interpretation.

PROGRAM

Inspiring Conversations with Women from the Video Game Industry

For its second edition, Next Lev’Elles , an event created by Gameloft Montréal, Ludia Games , and Square Enix Montréal to amplify the voices of women in the video game industry, is proud to join forces with GGaide.

The Next Lev’Elles 2 conference, moderated by Journalist, Analyst, and Podcaster Amanda Farough, brings together a keynote talk by Jenny McBean , Research Director of Bryter’s annual Female Gamers study, and a panel of inspiring women leaders from Montréal’s mobile game sector who will share insights on creating games for a female audience.

Expert Panels on the Future of Game Technology

GGaide panelists will explore what’s in store for the video game industry by discussing hot technology topics such as Cloud Gaming, User-Generated Content, and Live Operations.

Experts from Behaviour Interactive, Bethesda , EA, Eidos Sherbrooke, Frima Studio, Haven Studios, Legion Labs, Square Enix Montréal, Turbulent, Ubisoft Montréal, and Unity Montréal, and will share their expertise for a great cause.

Keynote speakers

GGaide will kick off with a keynote talk by Marc Petit , Unreal Engine VP and General Manager at Epic Games. André Gauthier , Studio Head at Unity Montreal, will provide the afternoon keynote.

Silent Auction

GGaide also includes a silent auction that opens September 21 to raise additional funds for Centraide of Greater Montreal .

ABOUT TECHAIDE

Techaide is a grassroots collective created to inspire the Montreal tech ecosystem to get together to give back to our local community. Techaide unites people from diverse backgrounds and life stories, while having a common goal to raise funds, mobilize resources and encourage innovative approaches to help eradicate social inequalities. They believe everyone living in Greater Montreal should have the opportunity to thrive.

For more information, please contact ggaide@techaidemontreal.org .

SOURCE Techaide

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c5801.html