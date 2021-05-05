Intema Solutions (TSXV: ITM) (OTCMKTS: ITMZF) announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of Livestream Gaming a real money gaming esports company – based in Belize .

Intema is an emerging Esports and iGaming company, developing an integrated platform in the fastest growing subsector of the digital entertainment space.

“Physical contact sports have struggled,” during the pandemic reports NBC News , “collegiate Esports has thrived, with a new influx of players and spectators”.

“iGaming is one of the fastest developing markets in the world,” states BG News , “It has a big share of the entertainment industry and an impressive 10.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate with an estimated 2021 value of $180 billion “.

Livestream is a private Cyprus -based corporation which owns LOOT.BET, a Curaçao licensed server-based real-money gaming platform and a top brand in the world of esports betting.

Curaçao (pop. 157,000) is a Dutch Caribbean island, known as a progressive gambling jurisdiction with pristine beaches.

“The Curaçao license is one of the oldest, most trusted and influential gambling licenses in the online gaming market,” states Egaming Curacao , “allowing your gambling brand to operate globally in several countries around the world”.

Livestream’s subsidiary, LOOT.BET – focused on live betting and online gaming – has 450,000+ registered users.

With an operational and software development team of 50 employees, LOOT.BET sponsors professional tournaments and teams and also partners with esports operators, studios and influencers.

For the year ended December 31, 2020 , Livestream’s unaudited financial statements showed gross gaming revenue CND $4.8 million and a net profit of CND $114,792 . Most of this revenue came from gamers in Europe and Asia .

LOOT.BET betting handle was CND $92.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

“LOOT.BET will be a significant part of our ecosystem,” states Laurent Benezra , President and CEO of Intema, “which now consists of not only esports betting, but also peer-to-peer gaming, esports tournaments and advertising through HypeX.gg, Advertiise and TheSMACK.gg.

Livestream, HypeX.gg, Advertiise and TheSMACK.gg are expected to be complementary drivers of ITM’s future revenue growth.

“Intema was a logical next step for LOOT.BET to pursue its growth, as it will allow us to expand into new markets in North America and benefit from synergies with complementary businesses to drive more traffic and thus more revenue,” stated Peter Zhalov, CEO of Livestream.

Proposed Transaction Summary

The LOI anticipates that Intema will pay $14.75 million to Livestream as follows: $8 million in cash, $4 million by the issuance of a secured vendor take back note of Intema bearing 12% interest and $2.75 million payable by the issuance of Intema common shares.

Intema is entering the Esports industry through acquisitions that compliment its existing technology.

On February 9, 2021 ITM announced that it has acquired 100% of HypeX.gg for a cash payment of $75,000 and 1,625,000 common shares of Intema.

The retail side HypeX.gg is an Esports tournament and social platform. The commercial side HypeX is a next-gen advertising platform specializing in endemic & non-endemic advertising opportunities.

On April 14, 2021 ITM announced that it has signed an L.O.I. to acquire 100% of Advertiise Technologies , a private corporation with global operations (25,000 users in 40 countries).

Advertiise Technologies specialises in peer-to-peer advertising marketplace development using blockchain and AI technologies to connect media buyers and media suppliers across all advertising channels without the need for an intermediary.

“The global Esports market was valued at USD $1.1 billion in 2019,” states Grand View Research , “and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.4% to reach USD $6.8 billion in 2027.

Industry growth drivers include increasing popularity of video games, rising awareness of Esports and increasing mobile usage in emerging countries.

“People like to compete,” Benezra reminded Equity Guru’s Jody Vance , “Esports lets you compete with no borders. You can go on-line, compete with a person in China or Japan or next door.”

The global online gambling (iGaming) market size is expected to reach USD $102.97 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research .

“Viewership for the 2019 Esports League of Legends tournament was about 100 million people,” stated Global Stocks News CEO Guy Bennett , “It was broadcast in 16 languages and across 20 platforms”.

“By contrast, the 2020 NBA final was available exclusively on ABC, and was watched by 7.5 million people,” added Bennett.

ITM intends to raise at least $10 million through a private placement, at a price “to be determined in the context of the market”.

It is currently anticipated that the proposed acquisition of Livestream will close in Q3, 2021.

