Today, esports organization Immortals announced it is relocating its headquarters to the Great Lakes Region, or “GLR,” as part of a strategic repositioning and expansion. Through a hub and spoke operating model, Immortals will relocate much of its business operations to the GLR, with a “hub” in Detroit Metropolitan Area, and various “spokes” across other GLR cities and college towns in early 2022.

In September, Immortals promoted its president & CCO Jordan Sherman to CEO. Sherman said, “As a Michigander and a University of Michigan alumnus, I know personally how much value gaming, through Immortals, can deliver to Great Lakes communities. We’ve observed the strides the GLR has made in making itself a destination of choice for growing companies, technological innovation, entrepreneurs, and emerging industries. All of these characteristics make the GLR an ideal market for competitive gaming, and Immortals aims to bring that opportunity to life.”

Immortals said that while the demographics of the GLR suggest immense demand for gaming and esports, the region is woefully undersupplied with events, activations, and other experiences. Sherman added, “Immortals is in a position to be the gateway of esports and gaming in the Great Lakes, and to expose residents of all ages to very special and connective elements that gaming uniquely delivers.”

Immortals has partnered with municipalities and local community groups across the region to amplify existing or to build new esports and competitive gaming events (i.e., tournaments, activations, and live events). These partnerships are designed to help create new jobs, retain talent, enrich communities, and otherwise contribute to regional economic growth and development in the GLR.

Immortals Executive Chairman Ari Segal said, “Immortals sees an opportunity for competitive gaming to be a driver of civic pride and economic growth in the GLR, and we want to be the catalyst.”

In announcing its relocation to the Great Lakes Region, Immortals also announced several forthcoming events and ongoing initiatives, including:

Immortals x Wild Rift “Immortals Invasion” Takeover: From November 1-4, 2021 , the first-ever “Immortals Invasion,” a Wild Rift takeover, kicks off in Ann Arbor, Michigan . In partnership with Riot Games, students can participate in community-driven events. To further awareness, all week-long, Immortals will host a series of events to introduce Riot Games’ Wild Rift to students. Learn more about the events here .

“Immortals and Riot recognize the untapped potential for gaming and esports not only in the Great Lakes but midwest collegiate towns as a whole,” said Chris Greeley , Head of NAOCE Esports at Riot Games. “We are excited to create on-campus esports experiences for students with Wild Rift.”

University of Michigan Esports LAN Event: Immortals is supporting the University of Michigan’s return to in-person LANs event on November 13 across ten gaming titles. Attendees will have the chance to win prizes and merchandise.

Student Group Collaborations: Since September, Immortals has worked with the Michigan Sport Consulting Group (MSCG) to conduct surveys, focus groups, and hands-on research to develop a connection with the community. The MSCG’s market research and analysis informed Immortals on how to motivate and build awareness for esports and competitive gaming, specifically Wild Rift, among students. Through MSCG, Immortals was introduced to student influencers and brand ambassadors who will support onsite activations, including “Immortals Invasion” in Ann Arbor from Nov. 1-4 .

Gaming Business Summits: Immortals announced a series of Immortals Gaming Summits (“IGS”), through which it will engage directly and in-person with local businesses, political, business, and community leaders, school officials, and other interested parties to discuss how competitive gaming can be a positive catalyst of economic growth and community engagement. Immortals announced that IGS will launch in November 2021 , when the company will host its debut summits in Detroit, Michigan , Cincinnati, Ohio , and Columbus , Ohio.

Pro Teams: Immortals will add an all-women VALORANT team which will be based out of the Company’s Great Lakes headquarters. Immortals’ League of Legends team remains based in Los Angeles.

About Immortals

Founded in 2015, Immortals is a US-based esports and gaming organization that competes across multiple premier esports titles including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift. Through its competitive operations as well as community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more, Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg and follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Snap .

Media Contact:

immortals@thestorymob.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immortals-relocates-headquarters-to-great-lakes-region-aims-to-be-a-1-of-1-in-attractive-underrepresented-region-for-competitive-gaming-301413535.html

SOURCE Immortals