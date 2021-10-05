Streamline Media Group welcomes entertainment franchise and tech investment veteran, David G. Wilson onto its growing advisory board. Wilson is best known for his production, merchandising, and licensing roles on the James Bond franchise at EON Productions Ltd, spending more than thirty years working on one of the longest-running and most successful franchises of all time.

Wilson will work with Streamline to expand its insights and expertise in traditional and transformative media, deepening Streamline’s capabilities and positioning in developing services and offerings around the Metaverse.

“David is a steward of the world’s largest franchise in movie history,” says Alexander Fernandez , CEO, and Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group. “His track record in looking beyond traditional means of community and consumer engagement, combined with his years of experience with EON Productions and his investments in the digital economy, present exciting opportunities for the future of Streamline.”

Streamline is firmly positioned as a collaborative partner for digital creative experiences that bring brands and consumers together. The company is championing video game technology and methodology as the impetus for the future of work and societal engagement across non-gaming industries.

“Digital media is the Cambrian explosion of our times,” says Wilson. “We are working together to create new opportunities for audience-driven entertainment and fan-managed franchises that no longer rely upon gatekeepers to broker critical resources.”

This partnership underscores Streamline ‘ s vision and the convergence between media, entertainment, business, and technology. Video game technology is more accessible than ever, creating transferable skills and evolving into a collaborative community across industries. Streamline and Wilson will work together to enable this democratization of the digital creative economy and transform the future of entertainment.

Wilson joins the advisory board shortly after Streamline announced the addition of Shawn Layden , former Sony executive and launches its collaborative project with Genvid Technologie and Intel©, with ” Project Monarch ” interactive mobile-game in New York’s Times Square.

About Streamline Media Group

Founded in 2001, Streamline Media Group is a global independent development company creating the Metaverse with video games. Straddling the convergence of media, entertainment, technology, and video games, they have a presence in Asia , Europe , and the United States . Streamline Media Group operates through five business divisions, and over the past two decades, has supported development of some of the highest-grossing IPs of all time. To learn more about Streamline Media Group or discuss collaborative opportunities, visit https://smg.buzz/6VmRRRwY

About David G. Wilson

Wilson is Managing Partner of Tyr Ventures , LLC, a Silicon Valley based venture capital firm that seeks out early-stage tech start-ups in the collaborative economy. They are currently open to new investments; contact dgw@tyradvisors.com .

