KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the brand new story by the original author of “Captain Tsubasa” Yoichi Takahashi titled “NEXT DREAM” will appear in its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team starting Friday, September 24, 2021 . For full details please see the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20210924ctdt_nextdream.html ).

Various campaigns will be held both in and out of the game starting today in celebration. Also, a special preview video of “NEXT DREAM” will be available on the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel.

NEXT DREAM Preview Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZh9QXBJcrM

The plot for the new story “Next Dream” was created by Yoichi Takahashi , the original author of “Captain Tsubasa”, and will be produced by KLab under his supervision.

The story takes place after the Madrid Olympics in Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun , currently being serialized in the Grand Jump special edition Captain Tsubasa Magazine (Shueisha). It will highlight the appearances of familiar characters in new roles and brand new characters every month in the game.

NEXT DREAM Celebration Campaign Starts

In commemoration of “NEXT DREAM” various in-game campaigns are available starting today. These campaigns will include a login bonus, NEXT DREAM Transfer, daily missions, daily scenarios, Dreamball exchange update, and more. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications and official website for more information.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ * Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM © KLabGames

