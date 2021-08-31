KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2021 tournament starting Friday, September 17 . Additionally, the official website ( https:www.tsubasa-dreamteam.comdcsen ) is now open. For full details please see the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20210831ctdt_dcs2021.html ).

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 20 years old and above. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its third installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Competition Format

The Online Qualifiers will be held in game from Friday, September 17 . After that, the Final Regional Qualifiers will be held online and will consist of 5 blocks representing different regions of the world. The tournament will be streamed live on YouTube.

The top 3 players from the Online Final Regional Qualifiers from each of the 5 regions held and “FX|Daigo”, the winner of Dream Championship 2020, make up the 16 players who will compete in the Finals to decide this year’s champion. The finals will also be streamed live on YouTube.

Official Tournament Website

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ (*Not available on some devices)

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA; ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM; ©KLabGames

Download here!

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

