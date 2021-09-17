“Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team” Dream Championship 2021 Online Qualifiers Kick Off Today
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the Japanese and global versions of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2021 tournament and will kick off its online qualifiers starting today. Additionally, special in-game campaigns will be held to commemorate the start of the Dream Championship 2021 including a login bonus, event missions, and daily scenarios. For full …
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the Japanese and global versions of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2021 tournament and will kick off its online qualifiers starting today. Additionally, special in-game campaigns will be held to commemorate the start of the Dream Championship 2021 including a login bonus, event missions, and daily scenarios. For full details please see the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20210917ctdt_dcs2021.html ).
Online Qualifiers Overview
Starting today, users who get 3 wins in the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1, reach the top 5000 in the regional ranking in the Online Qualifiers Round 2 held the following week, and reach the top 8 in Round 3 held the week after that, can participate in the Final Regional Qualifiers scheduled on Saturday, October 23 . The top players who make it through the Final Regional Qualifier will advance to the Final Tournament.
Online Qualifiers Schedule *Held in-game (Based in JST/UTC+9)
- Round 1: From Friday, September 17 at 16:00 until Friday, September 24 at 13:59
- Round 2: From Friday, September 24 at 16:00 until Friday, October 1 at 13:59
- Round 3: From Friday, October 1 at 16:00 until Friday, October 8 at 13:59
How to Enter
Join the tournament from the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1.
*Conditions for participating apply such as being 20 years old or older (as of September 1, 2021 ).
Dream Championship 2021 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/
For further details, players are encouraged to keep an eye on the official game website, Dream Championship website, and official social media.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here!
App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2021-online-qualifiers-kick-off-today-301378285.html
SOURCE KLab Inc.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia