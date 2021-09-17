KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the Japanese and global versions of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2021 tournament and will kick off its online qualifiers starting today. Additionally, special in-game campaigns will be held to commemorate the start of the Dream Championship 2021 including a login bonus, event missions, and daily scenarios. For full details please see the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20210917ctdt_dcs2021.html ).

Online Qualifiers Overview

Starting today, users who get 3 wins in the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1, reach the top 5000 in the regional ranking in the Online Qualifiers Round 2 held the following week, and reach the top 8 in Round 3 held the week after that, can participate in the Final Regional Qualifiers scheduled on Saturday, October 23 . The top players who make it through the Final Regional Qualifier will advance to the Final Tournament.

Online Qualifiers Schedule *Held in-game (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Round 1: From Friday, September 17 at 16:00 until Friday, September 24 at 13:59

at 16:00 until at 13:59 Round 2: From Friday, September 24 at 16:00 until Friday, October 1 at 13:59

at 16:00 until at 13:59 Round 3: From Friday, October 1 at 16:00 until Friday, October 8 at 13:59

How to Enter

Join the tournament from the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1.

*Conditions for participating apply such as being 20 years old or older (as of September 1, 2021 ).

Dream Championship 2021 Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

For further details, players are encouraged to keep an eye on the official game website, Dream Championship website, and official social media.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

