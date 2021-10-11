KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones and PC, will hold a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters. Players can look forward to special Summons featuring Ninny Spangcole, Noel Niihashi, and debuting Bruno Bangnyfe for the first time, event quests following the story, and more starting Monday, October 11 .

Check out the second collaboration between Bleach: Brave Souls and the latest series Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo , the creator of Bleach. The collaboration will also include up to 100 free Summons, a login bonus, a chance to get the Osushi Familiar, exclusive support pack sales, and much more. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1011/bleach_brave_souls_burn_the_witch.html ) for more information.

*For details on the campaign, please check the in-app notifications.

Bruno’s Challenge Begins: Clear the Missions to Get Rewards for Everyone

Bruno has sent out a challenge to celebrate round 2 of the Burn the Witch collaboration. Work together with everyone to complete Bruno’s Challenge. Players will receive in-game items such as Summons Tickets according to the mission achievement status, so please be sure to join in.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/AtcxaNGDfdU

Check out the BTW Collaboration site ( https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/btw/ ) and official Bleach: Brave Souls social media for mission progress updates.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ * Not available on some devices. PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required) Genre: 3D Action Release Date: July 23, 2015 Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-x-burn-the-witch-collaboration-event-round-2-debuts-bruno-bangnyfe-in-game-301396830.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.